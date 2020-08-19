Travis Scott Unintentionally Reveals His Track From Nolan's 'Tenet' Titled 'Travis Mix 16'

The Christopher Nolan directorial film Tenet has been the talk of the town for many cinemagoers ever since the first trailer for the film released. The film had to face a number of delays in the wake of COVID-19 but has finally settled to release on August 26, 2020. Now, artist Traviss Scott from the Sicko Mode fame has accidentally revealed his song from the soundtrack of the film.

Travis Scott reveals song from Tenet

Travis Scott was speaking with the GQ magazine where he unintentionally ended up revealing his song from Tenet titled Travis Mix 16. Scott actually ended up playing the song for the reporter by mistake and later on revealed the details about the song as he already played it by mistake. The song has been described by Scott to be a brain-liquefying trip through space and time.

GQ furthermore reached out to Christopher Nolan via mail to confirm Travis' inclusion in Tenet. The director responded back writing that the rapper's voice became the final piece of a puzzle which spanned across a year. The rapper's insights into the musical and narrative mechanism proved to profound for the director and his composer Ludwig Goransson. Nolan is known to spend extended hours working along with his music directors and composers in order to find the right musical theme for his films.

Nolan's Tenet is all set to debut in 70 countries around the world on August 26 after being pushed multiple times from its original July 17 release date. Rapper Travis Scott has revealed that he has seen the film already. He has described the film to be 'fire' and that people need to watch it as it cannot be explained. Travis Mix 16 is actually a working title for the song and being synonymous with the film, the song also has a mystery surrounding it.

Tenet is being headlined by John David Washington, with some recurring actors for Nolan like Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Washington will be joined by the likes of Robert Pattinson, Dimple Kapadia, Elizabeth Debicki and Himesh Patel. It is unsure when Tenet will release in India and the other remaining countries in the wake of COVID-19.

