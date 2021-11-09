Travis Scott Pledges To Support The Families Of Victims Who Died At Astroworld Festival

Travis Scott will be covering the funeral costs for the eight attendees who died at the Astroworld festival recently. The rapper also announced an offer of reimbursing the ticket cost to all attendees along with his partnership with BetterHelp to provide virtual therapy services. The "mass casualty incident" happened after the spectators surged towards the stage, causing a stampede-like situation.

According to Variety, the rapper, along with Astroworld's co-creator will provide one on one counselling sessions, and direct those in need to NAMI's (National Alliance on Mental Illness) hotline. The Houston Chronicle reported that autopsies of the dead, ranging from the age of 14 to 27, have been conducted but the cause of their death remains unidentified.

According to a statement by the rapper's representative, Travis is in 'active conversations' with the city of Houston for 'respectfully and appropriately' reaching out to the bereaving families. The step comes as the first of many in the producer's 'personal vow' to aid the 'grieving and recovery' process. CNN has also reached out to the festival promoter, Live Nation, who, in an earlier statement noted that they were curating ways of helping the 'attendees, the families of victims, and staff' with their hospital costs and counselling sessions.

Travis also issued a statement over the weekend expressing his 'devastated" state while condoling the deaths. "Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heel and support families in need", he further noted.

Kylie Jenner, who was also in attendance with daughter Stormi, also mentioned that she and Travis were "broken and devastated". "I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted", she further noted.

Meanwhile, lawsuits have been filed against Travis Scott for inciting "crowd mayhem" at the event. The organisers have also been under the radar for their failure to avoid the sad fatalities. Around 50,000 people attended the concert on Friday, November 5, wherein artists like SZA, Rapper Master P among others also performed.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TRAVIS SCOTT/ AP)