Travis Scott To Headline His First US Festival 7 Months After Astroworld Concert Tragedy

Travis Scott is set to headline his first US festival almost eight months after tragedy struck at the American rapper's Astroworld concert. Reportedly, 10 concertgoers between the ages of 9 to 27 lost their lives due to the stampede at the event on November 5, 2021, which was attended by over 50,000 fans. Hundreds of people were also injured during the chaos.

According to a report from The Independent, a total of 4,921 people were injured during the tragic incident. Following the tragedy, the 31-year-old rapper has been embroiled in lawsuits filed by the victims.

Travis Scott to headline first festival since Astroworld tragedy

The American Rapper is set to headline the third day of the Day N Vegas Festival scheduled for Labor Day weekend at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The announcement was made on Day N Vegas' official social media handle. SZA and J.Cole are set to headline the first two days of the festival. Playboi Carti, 21 Savage, H.E.R., Jhene Aiko, T-Pain and more are among the list of celebrities set to take the stage at the event.

It is also pertinent to note that Scott was scheduled to perform at the same festival last year. However, he dropped out of it following the Astroworld tragedy that took place just a week before the Day N Vegas. He was promptly replaced by Billie Eilish.

Since the Astroworld tragedy, Scott has reportedly performed at private events. Notably, he performed at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

In the latest development, Travis Scott was hit with another lawsuit by a pregnant concertgoer who claimed that she suffered from a miscarriage during the crowd surge, as per a report from Entertainment Tonight. She also claimed that the stampede claimed the life of her partner Jarawd Owens. Reportedly, she also sued Live Nation Entertainment and the operators behind NRG Park in Houston.

As per a report from Billboard, Scott is also facing new accusations claiming that the rapper allegedly caused a commotion at Rolling Loud in Miami in 2019. A woman named Marchelle Love claimed that she was severely injured and leveled allegations at the rapper for verbally and physically inciting the crowd. She also claimed that the rapper incited the crowd to engage in a mosh pit and other hazardous activities despite warnings from the police.

IMAGE: AP