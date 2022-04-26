TXT Announces First World Tour 'ACT: LOVE SICK'; Fans Say 'We’ve Been Waiting For This'

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, also popularly called TXT, have finally announced the first world tour since their debut in 2019 under Big Hit Music. The five-member band consisting of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai are set to meet their fans in person for the first time after a couple of years. Only a few minutes after the announcement, fans started trending 'TXT World Tour' on social media.

Many expressed their excitement to see the members performing for the fans in person. The K-pop band's label also announced that more dates and detail of the tour will be announced soon.

TXT announces first world tour

Titled ACT : LOVE SICK, the five-member band touted as the 'It' boys of Gen Z, will be hosting their first world tour in July. The world tour will be kicked off on July 2 with two consecutive dates in Seoul followed by seven regions in the US. The dates of TXT's ACT: LOVE SICK world tour is as follows:

Chicago- July 7, 2022.

New York- July 9, 2022.

Atlanta- July 12, 2022.

Dallas- July 14, 2022.

Houston- July 17, 2022.

San Francisco- July 21, 2022.

Los Angeles- July 23, 2022.

Furthermore, the Big Hit label also asserted that more dates and venues for the world tour will be announced soon. Earlier, the band had met their fans by selling out shows in New York, Chicago, Orlando, Atlanta, Dallas, and Los Angeles in 2019, two months after their grand debut.

Fans react to TXT world tour announcement

As mentioned earlier, fans, called MOA, were quick to express their excitement over the world tour announcement as many were eagerly waiting to see the band perform live. One fan tweeted, ''Finally! I’ve been a MOA since pre debut!! Heck even before that when BigHit first announced that a new boy group would be joining the family After 3 years, I can finally show my love & support to my 5 magical stars. I’m ready to make beautiful memories with them & MOAS'' while another wrote, ''this is so deserved our boys will get to see and perform in front of so many moas after so so long WITH FANCHANTS OMG.''

txt world tour txt world tour like i knew it was coming BUT ITS REALLY SINKING IN NOW TXT WORLD TOUR — rüzgar✘ (@cathueka) April 26, 2022

TXT WORLD TOUR IS FINALLY HAPPENING, AFTER 2 YEARS IM CRYING IM SO HAPPY FOR THEM 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ORuvWuyCkC — kry✘ten (@TXTUNOFFlClAL) April 26, 2022

HUGE! We’ve been waiting for this! See you soon, @TXT_members 🎫✨⭐️🕺 — Liam McEwan (@LiamMcEwan) April 26, 2022

(With inputs from PR)

Image: PR