After announcing their first world tour starting from July 7, 2022, in Chicago, K-pop band TOMORROW X TOGETHER also famously known as TXT is all set to make their highly anticipated comeback by releasing Good Boy Gone Bad. The song will serve as the title track of their upcoming mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’.

Known for their soft persona and concept, the members—Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai— completely revamped their style for this comeback offering something to the table. Big Hit Entertainment has finally dropped the teaser of the Good Boy Gone Bad music video sharing a glimpse into the boys turning rebels.

TXT's 'Good Boy Gone Bad' teaser

The dark-theme music video starts off with the five members burying roses indicating that they have decided to bury their feelings. The short teaser showed the boys crying out loud in agony while exhibiting reckless behaviour out of angst. The video also promised a dance break from the members against the dark background.

Good Boy Gone Bad is set to release on May 9, 2022, at 6 PM KST. Check out the teaser of TXT's upcoming track below.

MOA's view from our graves because TXT's comeback will end us all pic.twitter.com/aasUigBHeO — yeonbin ׂׂૢ (@yeonbinlab) May 7, 2022

Txt in suit.. they really wanted to kill us in this era..😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/UxB5pAjS89 — ✘야채펀치✘ (@ningninggtxt) May 7, 2022

Meanwhile, fans were quick to put forth their theories over the cryptic video. One fan tweeted, ''yet he's wearing cross earrings, in connection with their old self's grave,, so maybe this is the last resemblance over a lost love/self'' while another wrote, ''him being trapped in what seems like an abandoned phonebox like he's holding unto a connection long gone''.

TXT GBGB MV TEASER#GoodBoyGoneBad_MV_TEASER#GOOD_BOY_GONE_BAD #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER @TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/WhSg0R6PIs — melphie IS EXCITED BTXT CB MAY 9 AND JUNE 10⁷✘ (@justdancebinch) May 7, 2022

TXT GBGB MV TEASER#GoodBoyGoneBad_MV_TEASER#GOOD_BOY_GONE_BAD #TOMORROW_X_TOGETHER @TXT_members @TXT_bighit pic.twitter.com/WxBwxhZRgX — melphie IS EXCITED BTXT CB MAY 9 AND JUNE 10⁷✘ (@justdancebinch) May 7, 2022

More on TXT

As mentioned earlier, the band recently announced their first world tour titled ACT : LOVE SICK since their debut in 2019 under Big Hit Music. Furthermore, the Big Hit label also asserted that more dates and venues for the world tour will be announced soon. The dates of TXT's ACT: LOVE SICK world tour is as follows:

Chicago- July 7, 2022.

New York- July 9, 2022.

Atlanta- July 12, 2022.

Dallas- July 14, 2022.

Houston- July 17, 2022.

San Francisco- July 21, 2022.

Los Angeles- July 23, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@RepublicRecords