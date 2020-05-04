Tyler Cameron Thinks Ex-Gigi Hadid Will Make An Incredible Mother; Read Here

Gigi Hadid's ex-Tyler Cameron said that he thinks Gigi would make an incredible mother. Earlier last week, rumours started doing rounds of the internet that the supermodel was actually pregnant with her on-again beau Zayn Malik. Later, Gigi Hadid confirmed the news of her pregnancy during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon last week.

Ex-Tyler Cameron on Gigi Hadid's pregnancy

Tyler Cameron, who rose to fame with the Bachelorette, was briefly seen dating Gigi Hadid last year. Cameron was all praise for his ex during his appearance on ESPN West Palm. He said that he is really excited for her and that he is happy for her. Cameron further said that Gigi Hadid is going to make an incredible mother.

Amid the pregnancy rumours, fans were also speculating the baby to be Tyler Cameron's. Putting the rumours to rest again, he denied that the baby is his. He also added that Gigi Hadid is a caring and sweet person and that she is going to be amazing mother. However, this was not the first time that the reality TV star put the rumours to rest.

Earlier during an Instagram Live session, some fans began referencing to the Gigi Hadid news and congratulated him implying that he's the father. Tyler Cameron was quick to react and said they are all wrong in the comments and are being terrible. The duo never confirmed their relationship but was often snapped together last year after Tyler's time on the reality show.

Meanwhile, Gigi is currently quarantining with beau Zayn Malik, sister Bella Hadid and family on Yolanda Hadid's farmhouse. Earlier in February, Gigi Hadid dropped hints that she was ready to leave her modelling career to start a family someday. She said that she loved the creative side of fashion and added that she might take up full time cooking someday.

