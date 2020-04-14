One Direction Members Follow Zayn Malik Again; Fans Wonder If A Reunion Is On The Cards

One Direction fans recently discovered that the four band members have started following ex-band member Zayn Malik on Twitter. This has fueled speculations about a reunion as the band had announced while they were splitting up in 2015, that they will be back together. Fans can be seen expressing their love for the British boy band all over social media

One Direction reunion expected?

Fans of One Direction have started trending the hashtag, “One Direction reunion” ever since the four band members started following Zayn Malik again on Twitter. The five-member British band turned into a four-member band after the fan favourite Zayn Malik decided to split and start a career as an individual musician. Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Harry Styles recently followed Zayn Malik and it is not a detail to miss out on as most fans suggest. There have also been discussions about how Zayn Malik's name has the tag 'vocals' on Google which is an amendment as he had been previously tagged as 'ex-member'

In a recent interview, Harry Styles was asked by a leading entertainment portal about the chances of a reunion through a Zoom call. Harry Styles was of the opinion that such a reunion was not something they had in mind. This statement of his told the fans that there is a chance of a One Direction reunion in the new future as he did not deny it completely.

Read Harry Styles Reveals If There Is Any Chance Of One Direction Zoom Call Performance

Also read Harry Styles Has Sported Some Iconic Hairstyles Since His One Direction Days, See Pics

Fans excited about a possible reunion

One Direction fans cannot stop talking about how excited they are for the possible reunion. They have been putting up screaming gifs and emoticons while they wonder what is in store for them. Have a look at few of the reaction on the internet here.

If this is real I want to apologize in advance for the person I’m about to become 👀 #OneDirectionReunion pic.twitter.com/1ZKsW95FDB — frenchie Ⓥ (@capnfrenchie) April 13, 2020

Read One Direction Fans Get Excited After Liam Payne Hints At Reunion

Also read Harry Styles' Most Memorable Moments From One Direction Music Videos

Image Courtesy: Screengrab from YouTube (Channel: One Direction)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.