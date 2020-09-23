Udit Narayan Dedicates Popular 'Lagaan' Song To UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Bollywood singer Udit Narayan dedicated a song to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday during a meeting with some celebrities over a proposed film city in Uttar Pradesh. In a video clipping of a tweaked version of 'Mitwa' song from Lagaan, Narayan began with the lyrics: '...Yogi 'kahe sach aur saahas hai jiske mann mein, ant mein jeet usiki rahe' (Yogi says the person who has truth and courage in mind, eventually wins)."

As the 64-year old singer finished singing the famous song from the 2001 blockbuster, others present at the meeting applauded. Adityanath unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a film city in Noida and rolled out an open offer to the entertainment fraternity to come to the state. He expressed confidence that the proposed film city would live up to the expectations of the industry, as he met some celebrities, including Narayan and actor Anupam Kher to discuss the project.

Udit Narayan sings a song for UP CM @myogiadityanath ji. pic.twitter.com/yhiFm4POf8 — Visakh Koyippurathu (@VisakhVimala) September 22, 2020

Within days of the announcement about the Film City in Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unveiled an ambitious plan to set up a Dedicated Infotainment (film city) Zone and rolled out an open offer to the film fraternity to come to the state. He also announced that 1000 acres of land has been identified in Gautam Budh Nagar by Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. (YEIDA) where the Infotainment Zone will be set up with all World Class Civil, Public, and Technological facilities. A bevy of film personalities immediately lapped up the prompt action of the state government and said it has been a 'right step at the right time'.

CM Yogi Adityanath launches new Covid-19 application to tackle pandemic in Uttar Pradesh

The proposed site is just an hour away from New Delhi and very close to the proposed International Airport at Jewar, going to be the biggest greenfield airport in Asia. Having also been close to Agra, the city of Taj, Mathura, the birthplace of Krishna, and near to the proposed logistic hub in Noida, the proposed dry port and freight corridor thus providing all facilities of transport and movement, added the CM.

'Uttar Pradesh aims to become one trillion dollar economy', says CM Yogi Adityanath

फिल्में समाज का दर्पण हैं।

फिल्मों ने हमारी संस्कृति से विश्व जगत को परिचित कराया है।

प्रदेश में फिल्म निर्माण को बढ़ावा देने व स्थानीय प्रतिभाओं को विशेष अवसर उपलब्ध कराने के उद्देश्य से @UPGovt ने राज्य में 'मॉडर्न फिल्म सिटी' व 'इंफोटेनमेंट जोन' की स्थापना का निर्णय लिया है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 22, 2020

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.