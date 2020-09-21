CM Yogi Adityanath Launches New Covid-19 Application To Tackle Pandemic In Uttar Pradesh

To tackle the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a unified COVID-19 application which will help in better tracking of the pandemic in Uttar Pradesh. The CM said people will be benefitted with this new application and it has a number of advantages as well.

Speaking at the launch of labreports.upcovid19tracks.in app in Lucknow, the Chief Minister said, "While tracing the pandemic in the state, we faced a number of problems as many patients, whose reports came positive, gave their wrong addresses and wrong contact numbers. Due to this, we faced a lot of problems controlling COVID-19 in the state."

'People will be benefitted'

"Till the time any treatment or vaccine comes for COVID-19, the only way to control the infection is by taking preventive measures. I am told that with this application, people can have a number of advantages like COVID call centre platform, integration with the Centre's app among others. I hope people will be benefitted with this new application," he added.

Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh has conducted most number of COVID-19 tests in the country and his government took steps to bring down the positive and fatality rates. He said, "Till now, our state has done most number of tests in the country. The state government tried to come out with new innovations. We successfully controlled the COVID-19 positive rate and death rate in the most populous state in the country."

Meanwhile, the death toll from COVID-19 crossed the 5,000-mark in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday with 94 more fatalities while 5,809 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 3,54,275, officials said. The new deaths brought the fatality count to 5,047 in the state, while the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 65,954, they said.

(with ANI inputs)