'Uttar Pradesh Aims To Become One Trillion Dollar Economy', Says CM Yogi Adityanath

In sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aim to make India a USD 5 trillion economy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the state government has targetted to become USD 1 trillion dollar economy. Uttar Pradesh has achieved the second position in the ease of doing business annual ranking released by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the basis of reforms implemented by the state.

Taking to Twitter, the UP CM mentioned that with the help of the industrial sector, the goal of one becoming a trillion dollar economy is achievable.

आदरणीय PM श्री @narendramodi जी ने भारत को $5 ट्रिलियन की अर्थव्यवस्था बनाने का लक्ष्य रखा है।



भारत की इस नई विकास गाथा में योगदान करने के उद्देश्य से उत्तर प्रदेश ने भी $1 ट्रिलियन की अर्थव्यवस्था होने का लक्ष्य तय किया है।



उद्योग जगत के सहयोग से हमारा प्रयास अवश्य सफल होगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 21, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting of the High-Level Empowered Committee of 'Invest UP'. Adityanath called upon the industrialists, entrepreneurs, and investors to come to the state for investment saying that "now Uttar Pradesh is the idea whose time has come." Yogi said that the state has strived to develop infrastructure in terms of power, road, communication, transport, beside strong law and order to such an extent that it is now on the path of releasing its much-cherished dream.

"The state has strived to develop infrastructure in terms of power, road, communication, transport beside strong law and order to such an extent that it is now on the path of releasing its much-cherished dream of attaining one trillion economy status in the country while contributing to the country's five trillion dollar economy target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Adityanath said.

UP CM Sets Development Agenda

Yogi Adityanath on Monday exuded confidence towards the possibilities of industrial development of the state. The state, in a significant achievement, has jumped 12 positions from 2016 to reach the second position in the country in 2019 in the 'Ease of Doing Business' ranking. Addressing the Meeting of High-Level Authorized Committee, Yogi said that around 8% of the population in the state is working, adding that a combination of a large population and possibilities of industrial development will help the overall development of the state.

"Approximately 8% of the population of Uttar Pradesh is working, it is energetic, so we can combine this large population with the possibilities of industrial development of the state as well as the overall development of the state," said the UP CM.

(with inputs from ANI)