Udit Narayan's Birthday: Lata Mangeshkar, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana Wish Singer

It is Udit Narayan's 65th birthday and the film fraternity came forward to wish the singer. Udit Narayan has lent his voice to wide-ranging songs, including "Bole Chudiyan" from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, "Pardesi Pardesi" from Aamir's Raja Hindustani, "Main Nikla Gaddi Leke" from Sunny Deol-led Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar, actor Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and singer-producer Pritam took to social media to share birthday wishes. Udit Narayan will also lend voice in Varun's next film Coolie No 1. Pritam shared a video as he wished Narayan on Tuesday.

Happy bday @uditnarayan_ saab feel special to dance on your singing sir and congratulation on Aditya’s wedding https://t.co/udWhOMThNx — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) December 1, 2020

Namaskar. Aaj mere bhai samaan gayak Udit Narayan ji ka jamandin hai. Main unko bahut badhaai deti hun aur wo hamesha khush rahein aur gaate rahein yehi manokaamana https://t.co/eLCHicxulD — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 1, 2020

Udit Narayan at Aditya's wedding

Aditya Narayan is tying the knot with longtime ladylove Shweta Aggarwal on Tuesday and the first pictures from the 'Baarat' are out. Aditya, dressed in an ivory white sherwani with a turban was seen dancing with father and singer Udit Narayan and other relatives.

Bollywood singer Udit Narayan dedicated a song to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday during a meeting with some celebrities over a proposed film city in Uttar Pradesh. In a video clipping of a tweaked version of 'Mitwa' song from 'Lagaan', Narayan began with the lyrics: '...Yogi 'kahe sach aur saahas hai jiske mann mein, ant mein jeet usiki rahe' (Yogi says the person who has truth and courage in mind, eventually wins)." As the 64-year old singer finished singing the famous song from the 2001 blockbuster, others present at the meeting applauded.

(with PTI inputs)

