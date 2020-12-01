Aditya Narayan's Net Worth Details As He Ties The Knot With Girlfriend Shweta Agarwal

Aditya Narayan tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal and their wedding pictures are doing the rounds on the internet. The couple has been together since the time they first met on the sets of film, Shaapit which was a Vikram Bhatt film. As the couple begins a new chapter in their lives, here is a look at Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's net worth.

Aditya Narayan's Net worth

According to a report published in IWMBuzz, Aditya Narayan's net worth is $ million. This when converted to INR, amounts to Rs 7 crores.

Source of income

Aditya Narayan is the son of one of the greatest Bollywood playback singers, Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan. He has been a part of the Indian Entertainment ever since he was a young boy. His net worth can be attributed to his popularity in Indian reality TV. The singer is also an acclaimed singer who has worked in several Bollywood films as well.

He has a huge fan following and has been the host of the music reality show, Indian Idol for several seasons. He has also tried his hands as a music director and created music for film, Shaapit. His independent singles include Kyun, Ain Dooba Rahoon and Lillah.

Shweta Agarwal is an Indian actor. She has worked in numerous films like Shaapit, Tandoori Love, Mira, Allari and Raghavendra. However, her net worth is not known as she keeps her personal life private.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with their close group of friends and family. Aditya Narayan's wedding pictures are doing the rounds on social media as fans of the singer cannot seem to get enough of the newly married couple. Check out some of the pictures from their wedding ceremony in which they are looking adorable together.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's wedding pictures

In an interview with Spotboye, Aditya Narayan had revealed that because of the pandemic, they got married in the presence of a few guests. Aditya Narayan reportedly told the portal that he met Shweta on the sets of his debut film, Shaapith. Reportedly, they might host a grand reception after the pandemic situation gets better.

Disclaimer: The above information about Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

