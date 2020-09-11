Udit Narayan’s New Music Video 'Tere Bagair' Ft. Aditya Narayan Out Now On YouTube

After spending decades in the Indian music industry, Udit Narayan has finally made his first step into the world of music outside of movies. His debut as a solo artist for a music video, Tere Bagair, that features his son, Aditya Narayan is out now on the online streaming platform, YouTube.

Udit Narayan’s Tere Bagair out now

Udit Narayan has finally left the world of “filmy music” and has debuted as a solo artist with a slickly produced electronic-leaning, sprawling love song, Tere Bagair. The song has been sung by Udit Narayan and the music for the song has been composed by Shreyas Puranik. Prashant Ingole has penned the lyrics for the song and Eeshan Tripathi and Shamita Bhatkar are the music producers of the song. The song features Aditya Narayan in the lead character, who is also the associate director and producer of the song. Other dancers in the song are Anita Singh, Zeal Bhanushali, Roshini Nair, Pooja Mahajan Mayur Kamble, Arvind Malik, Naved Shaikh, and Denzil D'Souza.

The music video has been directed by Gaurav C Bhat and choreographed by Saurabh Prajapati. The video of Tere Bagair song depicts the story of a heartbroken man, played by Aditya Narayan, who is shattered as the love of his life has left him. The music video of the song has a very tragic ending as the lead character shoots himself as he finds no reason to stay alive.

According to reports from Asianet, Udit Narayan while having a candid conversation about his music career shift said that it’s not that offers are fewer now. Udit Narayan said that for musicians today, artists like himself have become seniors. He said that they wrongly believe that people like Udit Narayan don’t get what this generation wants and that they are out of touch with the listeners today. The Tere Bagair singer said that this is not the case and that their shows wouldn’t be successful if that was so. Udit Narayan went ahead and said that thanks to the Internet that the youngsters are rediscovering their old work as well. Udit Narayan said that young people sing along with him in his shows both here and abroad.

