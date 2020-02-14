The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Aditya Narayan Looks Dashing In These Suits; Check Out His Complete Style File Here

Television News

Aditya Narayan is one of the finest playback singer and television host in India. His choice of suits are unbelievable & worth taking inspiration from. Details-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan is one of the finest Indian playback singer, television host and Bollywood actors. He is the son of popular singer Udit Narayan and comes from a musical family background. Along with being a versatile singer and an overachiever, Aditya Narayan is also known for his fashion sense. The way Aditya Narayan styles his suits has raised the bar to another level. Read ahead how-

Also Read | Aditya Narayan’s Best Scenes From The Iconic Film 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai'

Aditya Narayan in funky yet classy suits

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial) on

Also Read | Aditya Narayan's Digital Debut, LIV Shout-Out Will Go Live This Valentines Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aditya Narayan (@adityanarayanofficial) on

More on Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan’s father is the famous playback singer, Udit Narayan Jha. His mother, Deepa Narayan Jha, his grandfather, Hari Krishna Jha and his grandmother Bhuvaneshwari Jha are all musically inclined. Narayan's first playback song was for the Nepalese movie, Mohini in 1992 and then a Hindi movie, Rangeela with Asha Bhosle. Later in 1995, he sang a song for Akele Hum Akele Tum along with his father, Udit Narayan.

Also Read | Aditya Narayan Loves Showing His Fit Body In These Shirtless Photos

His acting career as a child began when Narayan was spotted by producer and director Subhash Ghai at the 1995 Filmfare Award function, as the final performer for the Little Wonders troupe. Ghai then signed him for his forthcoming film Pardes, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhary. His second film was Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai starring Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna. Narayan's role as Kabir Dhanrajgir earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 1999 Zee Cine Awards.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan Blessed By Dharmendra On Indian Idol 11 Ahead Of Their Wedding?

Recently, he participated in the ninth season of Colors TV popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he ended up as the runner-up losing to Punit Pathak. In March 2019, he started hosting the third season of singing reality show Rising Star. In April and May, he has many episodic appearances in Khatra Khatra Khatra. On October 2, 2019, he released another single named Lillah on his YouTube channel. He is currently hosting the very popular singing competition, Indian Idol, on Sony TV.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
BJP SLAMS RAHUL FOR PULWAMA REMARK
PM MODI'S TRIBUTE TO SUSHMA SWARAJ
RISHI SUNAK 'HONOURED' TO BE UK FM
NSA SLAPPED ON DR. KAFEEL KHAN
SCINDIA ASSURES GUEST TEACHERS
NAWAB MALIK QUESTIONS PULWAMA PROBE