Aditya Narayan Looks Dashing In These Suits; Check Out His Complete Style File Here

Aditya Narayan is one of the finest Indian playback singer, television host and Bollywood actors. He is the son of popular singer Udit Narayan and comes from a musical family background.

Aditya Narayan in funky yet classy suits

More on Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan’s father is the famous playback singer, Udit Narayan Jha. His mother, Deepa Narayan Jha, his grandfather, Hari Krishna Jha and his grandmother Bhuvaneshwari Jha are all musically inclined. Narayan's first playback song was for the Nepalese movie, Mohini in 1992 and then a Hindi movie, Rangeela with Asha Bhosle. Later in 1995, he sang a song for Akele Hum Akele Tum along with his father, Udit Narayan.

His acting career as a child began when Narayan was spotted by producer and director Subhash Ghai at the 1995 Filmfare Award function, as the final performer for the Little Wonders troupe. Ghai then signed him for his forthcoming film Pardes, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhary. His second film was Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai starring Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna. Narayan's role as Kabir Dhanrajgir earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 1999 Zee Cine Awards.

Recently, he participated in the ninth season of Colors TV popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi where he ended up as the runner-up losing to Punit Pathak. In March 2019, he started hosting the third season of singing reality show Rising Star. In April and May, he has many episodic appearances in Khatra Khatra Khatra. On October 2, 2019, he released another single named Lillah on his YouTube channel. He is currently hosting the very popular singing competition, Indian Idol, on Sony TV.

