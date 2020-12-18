Ustad Iqbal Khan, The Maestro Of Delhi Gharana, Passes Away At 66; Read Details

Ustad Iqbal Khan, the vocalist who was well known the world over for his contribution to classical music, breathed his last on Thursday. The musician passed away at a residence after suffering a cardiac arrest. As per the family members, the Khalifa of Dilli Gharana allegedly collapsed during the time of his morning prayer.

By the time the family members made it to the hospital, reportedly, the officials declared the maestro was brought in cold and breathless. Ustaad Iqbal Khan's death was announced and mourned by deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia through the tweet that can be found below. Ustad Iqbal Khan's death has been mourned by many notable musicians from the entertainment fraternity on social media handles.

The Tweet by Manish Sisodia about Ustad Iqbal Khan's passing:

The khalifa of Dilli Gharana, Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan is no more. An unmatched repository of Delhi's rich musical history & a generous guru, he will be missed by all. Condolences to his disciples & family. pic.twitter.com/XY3RgIv9cu — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 17, 2020

About Ustad Iqbal Khan:

As per Last.Fm and sangeetnatak.gov.in, Ustad Iqbal Khan was destined to become a musical maestro as he was born and brought up in the environments of the Delhi Gharana. Ustad Iqbal Khan took to stage for his very first performance early on in his life at the age of 4. As a schoolgoer, and even prior to the tender age of 10, he became a recipient of many awards during his time in school. Continuing the family legacy, Ustad Iqbal Khan would go on to promote the musical pieces of work by Amir Khusro.

At the age of 12, he was awarded the coveted International Amir Khusro Gold Medal in 1966. Four years later, Iqbal Khan would receive the title of the "Youngest Vocalist of the Country" by the Andhra Pradesh government in the year 1970. In the year 1974, the teenager who would go on to become the musical maestro received the title of "Best Classical Singer of the Stage" by Shobana arts of Delhi.

In the years that would follow, multiple institutions would go on to decorate the future Khalifa of Dilli Gharana with a myriad of awards and titles. The first pieces of news regarding Ustad Iqbal Khan's death began surfacing when deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia confirmed the tragic news through his Twitter handle.

