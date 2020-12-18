Sophie Turner Spills Some 'tea' In Her Latest Instagram Story, Urges Fans To Wear Masks

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner has always been a socially active and aware celebrity. The actor recently took to her Instagram handle to speak for public health. She posted a story on December 16, 2020, on Wednesday while sipping a beverage. She spoke about the importance of wearing a mask. Read all the details and watch the video here.

Sophie brings back "That's the Tea" with a message for those not wearing masks

If you are a Sophie Turner follower you might be familiar to her, "That's the Tea" segments. The actor actively uses this catchphrase to give her fans interesting updates and gossips. She recently posted an Instagram story in which Sophie Turner emphasised on wearing a mask in public.

She also spoke about staying indoor during these pandemic situations. The actor could be seen wearing an oversized grey sweatshirt while sitting on a couch. She is holding a black sipper in her hand which presumably could contain "Tea".

Sophie Turner's Instagram saw this video in which Sophie Turner spoke about her birthing time and revealed to her fans that she wore a mask while giving birth. She said if she could wear a mask while giving, then you can wear a mask while you're in Walmart.

After saying this, the Dark Pheonix actor opened her sipper and signed off with her signature catchphrase, "and that's the tea" and took a sip from the bottle in her hand. Sophie Turner recently gave birth in July 2020, amidst all the COVID-19 complications. According to DailyMail, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have reportedly named their daughter Willa. See the video here.

NEW 🎥 « If I can wear a mask while I give birth... you can wear a mask at walmart. And that’s the tea. »

Sophie Turner via Instagram pic.twitter.com/tf4vEqCESP — Sophie Turner Daily (@sophieturndaily) December 16, 2020

According to Eonline, Sophie Turner has been an advocate of staying indoors during this Pandemic before as well. Sophie Turner's videos have always been educating. In March 2020, Sophie Turner spoke to fans about the COVID-19 guidelines in an Instagram Live. Sophie Turner asked her fans to stay inside even if they considered their freedom over their health because that could infect other people who are vulnerable and are around them. She then added, "So stay inside guys. It's not cool, and it's not clever. And that's the tea."

IMAGE CREDITS: @sophiet IG

