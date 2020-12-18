50 Years Of Rishi Kapoor: Neetu Kapoor Remembers Her Late Husband And His Glorious Work

Late actor Rishi Kapoor would have completed 50 years in the Indian film industry on December 18, 2020, had he been alive. His wife and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor posted a picture of Rishi Kapoor's journey as an actor over the years on her official Instagram handle. The picture looks like a transition of Rishi Kapoor's movies through time, where the series starts with his childhood picture and concludes on a photo of him flaunting his greys'. Rishi Kapoor's death had hit the film industry like a shockwave back in April 30, 2020. The family has been posting pictures of the late actor as a tribute to his successful acting career. Here is the picture that Neetu Kapoor posted on her Instagram.

Transition through Rishi Kapoor's Movies

Neetu Kapoor proudly added a caption to her post, sharing with her fans and followers that if the veteran actor would have been alive on this day, he would have completed 50 successful years in the Indian cinema. The same picture was shared as a story on her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's official Instagram account. The photo posted by Neetu Kapoor is presented as a collage of four pictures. In the first picture, Rishi Kapoor is represented as a child wearing a school uniform and gazing into the distance. The photo looks as if it was originally black and white, but was later coloured artificially. The second picture shows Rishi Kapoor as a young man, probably a teenager or a man in his early twenties. It looks like it has been taken from a movie poster or is a still from one of the late actor's movies.

The third picture in the transition portrays Rishi Kapoor as a middle-aged man, and it definitely looks like a still from the late actor's movie Namastey London. The final picture that concludes the transition is a black and white picture of the actor, in which he has a grey beard and wrinkled skin.

Reactions to Neetu Kapoor's Post

Neetu Kapoor's picture garnered an overwhelming response from fans and renowned celebrities alike. Many people admitted that they look up to Rishi Kapoor as a "forever Legend" and that he will continue to "live on in our hearts". Here are a few glimpses from the comments' section of Neetu Kapoor's post.

