Singing sensation Nick Jonas has time and again shown his fondness towards Indian rituals and traditions and the credit goes to his spectacular wife, Priyanka Chopra. From sitting for the Diwali puja at home to throwing a bash for his friends, the singer completely got into the festive fervor with his wife, Priyanka Chopra. This year, the adorable couple threw a Diwali bash which was attended by a bevy star and it seems that Nick is thankful to his lovely wife for getting him accustomed to the traditions.

Nick took to Instagram and shared a beautiful boomerang video from the Diwali party where the two can be seen striking a cool pose amid the backdrop of fireworks. Priyanka looks endearing in an off-white lehenga while Nick is looking dapper in a red kurta pajama and Sadri. In his love decked post, Nick thanked Priyanka for introducing ‘so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions.’

Nick Jonas gives a glimpse of the Diwali bash with wife Priyanka Chopra

“Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family", he wrote alongside the video. The stars included in the guests' list were author Chrissy Teigen and singer husband John Legend. Chrissy earlier in the day shared a video from the bash while posing romantically with Legend.

Before throwing the bash, Priyanka and Nick organised a small Diwali puja at home in LA. The two performed all the rituals together and also shared glimpses of their celebrations on Instagram. For the Diwali Puja, Priyanka looked stunning in a yellow saree with white accents while on the other hand, Nick donned a white kurta with multicoloured embroidery. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra’s Diwali festivities kick-started with a bash hosted by Mindy Kaling in LA. The White Tiger star had shared a bunch of pictures from the party and wished her fans on the auspicious eve. "Happy Diwali eve… love, light, and happiness to everyone. Kicking off the festivities with much gratitude and surrounded by love”, she wrote alongside the stunning pictures.

IMAGE: PTI