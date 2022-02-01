What Happened To BTS' Jimin? Army Trends 'Get Well Soon Jimin' On Twitter

The South Korean boy band BTS has one of the largest fanbases across the world. Their fanbase, known as the BTS fan ARMY, never misses a chance to celebrate with the band members or be with them in their difficult times. While the band and its members are often seen trending on the micro-blogging site Twitter, ARMY is currently trending hashtag 'Get Well Soon Jimin.' Here is the reason behind the same.

What happened to Jimin?

BTS member Jimin was recently diagnosed with acute appendicitis and went through immediate surgery. Moreover, the singer also tested positive for COVID-19. As per a statement by the band's managing company, Jimin experienced a sudden pain in his abdomen. The statement read, "Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain along with a mild sore throat on January 30 in the afternoon. He visited a hospital emergency room for a thorough examination and also took a PCR test. Jimin was diagnosed with acute appendicitis and was tested positive for COVID-19. He underwent surgery following physician advice early morning on Monday, January 31."

BTS' Jimin's surgery and health update

The statement further gave a health update of Jimin who is making a speedy recovery. The statement read, "According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure. He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for covid-19 in conjunction with post operative care." "He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage," it added.

ARMY wishes Jimin a speedy recovery

ARMY is currently sending love to the singer and wishing him a speedy recovery. They are trending the hashtag 'Get Well Soon Jimin' on Twitter. Several fans are also penning emotional and heartfelt notes for the singer. Fans are assuring the singer he is not alone. A Twitter user wrote, "To our beautiful Jiminie, please feel better. Please don't feel alone. We are here with you." Here is how other fans reacted to Jimin's health condition.

Jimin is the fourth BTS member to test positive in the past few weeks. Earlier, Jin, Suga and RM tested positive for the virus and experienced mild symptoms. The band is currently on an extended break and is likely to resume making music by March 2022.

