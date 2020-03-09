What Happened To The Weeknd's Face? Know All About His Messed-up Face At SNL; Read

The Weeknd is known for his dark wave-style of R&B and the mystique surrounding his identity. The Canadian singer announced the release date of his new album After Hours. His album would be released on March 20, 2020. Recently, The Weeknd made his fans thrilled as he performed at the Saturday Night Live on March 7.

While the singer made his fans go gaga, they were also concerned because of The Weeknd’s face which looked completely messed up.

What happened to The Weeknd's face?

The Weeknd took the stage at Studio 8H wearing an all-black outfit layered with a red blazer. However, what caught the attention of the audience was The Weeknd's nose, which was blood-streaked with a bandage over it.

The singer chose not to follow the traditional way of costume change in SNL and instead chose to show up in the same outfit with a bloodied-up look as he performed the new song Scared to Live. Many fans showed concern seeing the singer’s look.

However, the fans who are familiar with his work understood that the look is part of the storyline to his new short film and upcoming album After Hours. The singer wears the same red suit, bloody makeup and bandage in the After Hours short film that released on March 4, 2020.

For everyone who’s wondering, The Weeknd’s face looks bloody & messed up on SNL because he’s promoting his new short film “After Hours”, which precedes his new album of the same name. He wears the same bloody makeup & bandage in the After Hours clip. — Rebecca Lodahl (@BeccaLodahl) March 8, 2020

The Weeknd’s messed up face look is also seen in his other video Blinding Lights. The music video begins with The Weeknd laughing maniacally or perhaps crying while bent over and bleeding from his face. He also appears injured later in the video when he's not speeding around on empty streets in his car.

