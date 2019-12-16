Scarlett Johansson Hosts An Amusing 'Avengers' Themed Episode On NBC's Saturday Night Live

Scarlett Johansson recently appeared on the famous American live show NBC's Saturday Night Live as the celebrity host for the seventh time. The actor, who is closely associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had been announced as the guest host earlier last month by One Direction singer Niall Horan. The Black Widow beauty delivered an extremely hilarious monologue with many punches at the Avenger franchise that she has been a part of.

The Lucy actor also acknowledged 'the love of her life'- her fiance Colin Jost, who has been the writer of SNL for many years, in her funny monologue. The episode also featured American actor Pete Davidson wearing Thanos' glove with the infinity stones as he makes the crew disappear one by one adding to Johansson's comic anxiety. A stage version in the form of a parody of the famous 2005 film Brokeback Mountain was also performed by Scarlett.

Action-packed upcoming year

Scarlett Johansson made her debut in film with the 1994 movie North. Some of the most loved Scarlett Johansson movies are Lucy, The Avengers, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame. She recently starred in Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story. Some of the upcoming Scarlett Johansson upcoming movies include Black Widow and Sing 2. Black Widow is the much-awaited solo movie of Scarlett Johansson’s character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

