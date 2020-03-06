The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
Daniel Craig Takes The Host's Spot On Saturday Night Live Along With The Weeknd

Hollywood News

Daniel Craig & The Weeknd have made it to the headlines after makers revealed the two as the hosts for the upcoming Saturday Night Live episode. Read more

Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig was recently seen on the sets of popular late-night talk show Saturday Night Live. A number of celebrities come as guests on the show in order to promote their latest projects. The actor was accompanied by The Weeknd and the show’s cast member Cecily Strong. The makers released a small promo of the three where they are giving their introductions in the classic Bond style. 

Also Read | Daniel Craig Reveals He Wasn't Allowed To Drive For Chase Sequences In 'No Time To Die'

Also Read | After Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish Feels THIS Actor Would Be The Perfect James Bond

Daniel Craig accompanied by The Weeknd for SNL

This is not the first time Daniel Craig has hosted SNL. He was first seen hosting the show during the promotional activities of his previous Bond film Skyfall. Craig made his hosting debut in October 2012 and has yet again done the same for his recent James Bond film. The film, No Time To Die has also been trending since the makers have finalised to postpone its release date. 

Also Read | Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' Super Bowl Trailer Is How Every James Bond Film Should Be

No Time To Die release postponed

The makers have decided to delay the film’s release, and will now hit the screens in November 2020. This might cost the producers a lot as they had already kickstarted their massive promotional campaign for the film. A news publishing house has claimed that the makers might end up paying for the delay in release and by the end, the loss would be close to about $50 million. This was a necessary step taken by the makers as the epidemic has affected China, Italy, leaving the rest of Europe, in a state of danger. 

Also Read | Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' Replaces Dan Romer With Hans Zimmer As Its New Composer

Also Read | Daniel Craig's 'No Time To Die' Replaces Dan Romer With Hans Zimmer As Its New Composer

 

 

First Published:
