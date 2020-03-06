Daniel Craig Takes The Host's Spot On Saturday Night Live Along With The Weeknd

Daniel Craig was recently seen on the sets of popular late-night talk show Saturday Night Live. A number of celebrities come as guests on the show in order to promote their latest projects. The actor was accompanied by The Weeknd and the show’s cast member Cecily Strong. The makers released a small promo of the three where they are giving their introductions in the classic Bond style.

Daniel Craig accompanied by The Weeknd for SNL

This is not the first time Daniel Craig has hosted SNL. He was first seen hosting the show during the promotional activities of his previous Bond film Skyfall. Craig made his hosting debut in October 2012 and has yet again done the same for his recent James Bond film. The film, No Time To Die has also been trending since the makers have finalised to postpone its release date.

No Time To Die release postponed

The makers have decided to delay the film’s release, and will now hit the screens in November 2020. This might cost the producers a lot as they had already kickstarted their massive promotional campaign for the film. A news publishing house has claimed that the makers might end up paying for the delay in release and by the end, the loss would be close to about $50 million. This was a necessary step taken by the makers as the epidemic has affected China, Italy, leaving the rest of Europe, in a state of danger.

