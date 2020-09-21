What Happened To YNW Melly? Find Out If The Rapper Got Death Penalty

The 21-year-old American Rapper YNW Melly has been making headlines lately some reports claimed that the rapper has gotten a death penalty. Recently it was revealed that Jamell Demons, popularly known as YNW Melly had requested a judge to release him from the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The rapper forwarded the request after he was tested positive for COVID-19 in the facility. However, it looks as though the rapper has been cured now but is still behind the bars. Read on to know, “What happened to YNW Melly?”

What happened to YNW Melly?

According to a report in Distractify, YNW Melly has been charged for the murder of friends and fellow rappers Anthony Williams (YNW Sakchasr) and Christopher Thomas Jr. (YNW Juvy). The incident which occurred October 26, 2018, in Miramar, Florida had claimed the lives of the two young rappers. However, YNW Melly and his attorney have claimed that the men were part of a drive-by shooting.

YNW Melly was arrested in February 2019, under the charges of first-degree murder. He is currently facing life imprisonment. The 21-year-old rapper is also a suspect in the murder of a sheriff's deputy in Gifford which had occurred in 2017.

YNW Melly made an Instagram and Twitter post on August 27, which showed that the rapper was still in prison, in spite of being tested positive with COVID-19. Fans have been wondering if the rapper has gotten the death penalty yet, which is what happens with many inmates who are charged with first-degree murder. Alongside YNW Melly, his friend and another rapper YNW Bortlen (Cortlen Malik Henry), is also in jail. The Distractify report has further revealed that the state of Florida is not seeking the death penalty for Henry. In fact, he was also granted release on bond on May 23.

Did YNW Melly get a death penalty?

YNW Melly has not only been charged but also convicted of double murder. Hence, in the State of Florida versus Jamell Demons case, the former is pursuing the death penalty for the rapper. In its official statement, the State of Florida stated, “in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretence of moral or legal justification" the rapper murdered his friends. However, it is still unclear, if the rapper has in fact gotten the death penalty. While some media portals have confirmed that YNW Melly has received the death penalty, others have refuted it entirely.

According to another report on The Fader, the State prosecutors have claimed that the killings were "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel.” The prosecutors also stated that the motive had to do with monetary gain. The state prosecutors also went as far as to claim that Demons was the part of a gang. The report states that even if YNW Melly is convicted of a double murder, it does not mean that he will be served the death penalty. In a lot of cases, the death penalty gets overturned in court. The Fader report further states that on average only one in seven people who are sentenced to death are ultimately executed. Which means that more than 80 per cent are not served that death penalty.

Hence, a death sentence doesn't necessarily mean execution. Florida has fewer than one in 10 death sentences which are actually carried out after being imposed. A major reason behind this being that the death penalty statute has been declared unconstitutional many times.

