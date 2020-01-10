Best Kenny Rogers Songs That You Must Add To Your Watchlist Right Away

Kenny Rogers is considered to be one of the most popular singer-songwriters of all times. He has officially retired from making music. Rogers started his recording career with the Jazz singer bobby Doyle and went on to make several hit songs. Read on to know more about the best Kenny Rogers songs:

Best Kenny Rogers Songs

The Gambler

The Gambler is from Rogers’ album of the same name. It is considered one of his best songs to date. The setting of the song is a ‘train bound for nowhere,’ and works as a metaphor for the singer’s life’s direction at the moment. The lyrics talk about a man who is getting some secrets on how to win a card game. The lyrics have a deep, underlying meaning, and it actually gives life's philosophies. Here is the link to the song:

Islands in the Stream

Islands in the Stream is a BeeGees original, and a super hit song, named after an Ernest Hemingway novel. It was later remade and performed by the country music artist Kenny Rogers, and Dolly Parton. The music duo topped the charts with this song, in the U.S. and was ranked in the top 10 list of the best songs in several countries. Here is the link to the song:

Lady

Lady is penned by Lionel Richie and was first recorded by American country music star Kenny Rogers. It is listed at #60 on Billboard's All-Time Top 100. With its release, the song became one of the biggest-selling hits of Kenny Rogers. Here is a link to the video.

Sweet Music Man

Sweet Music Man is a song from Rogers’ Daytime Friends, and it was released as the final single. The song was critically appraised for the ‘excellent’ guitar work. It is one of the best songs by Rogers. Here is the link to the song.

