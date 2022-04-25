When Arijit Singh Opened Up On The Trend Of Remaking Old Hindi Songs In Bollywood

Indian singing sensation Arijit Singh is one of the most beloved vocalists in the country. The singer rang into his 35th birthday today, April 25, and is receiving heartfelt wishes from his fans. On his special day, here is a look back to when the National Award-winning singer revealed his views on the culture of remaking old Hindi songs.

Arijit Singh is known for his heart-touching melodies and has given his voice to almost all leading actors in the film industry. He was also declared the most-streamed Indian artist of 2020 and 2021 by Spotify and is the most followed Asian soloist on the platform. The 35-year-old has often mentioned how he respects the creativity of every individual and proved the same when he was asked about his reviews on the trend of remaking old Hindi songs in Bollywood.

In a 2018 interview with Pinkvilla, Arijit Singh opened up about his views on several Bollywood trends. The singer was asked what he wanted to say about the culture of song remakes in the film industry. In his answer, the singer mentioned there are "no rules or limits to creativity." He further added it is good for musicians and for the music scene as long as "people appreciate music - in whatever genre they consume."

During the chat, the Kesariya singer was also asked to share his views on actors turning into singers for their own movies in Bollywood. The singer had the same answer to the question and mentioned every individual can explore their talent and creativity. He said, "Every person can explore their creativity. There are no boundaries and no limits." "I don’t want to judge anybody," the singer added.

Arijit Singh's favourite musicians

Arijit Singh's melodies are known for lifting up the listeners' moods. The singer's songs always top the playlists of music buffs. However, Arijit Singh himself is a fan of several musicians. During the interview with the leading daily, the singer revealed he mostly listens to Ustad Amir Khan Sahab, Ustad Rashid Khan Sahab, Ravi Shankar, and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan Sahab. He also added that he loves to listen to the songs of Kishore Kumar, Hemant Mukherjee, and Lata Mangeshkar. The singer also called Jagjit Singh and Sonu Nigam his idols and mentioned KK, Atif Aslam, and Papon are his favourite singers. The singer is also a fan of Robin Williams, John Legend, and John Mayer.

Image: Instagram/@arijitsingh