When Badshah Was Dumped By His Girlfriend Before Making It Big In The Industry

Badshah is one of the most popular artists in Bollywood industry. He is known for songs like DJ Waley Babu, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hai and many others. Now a famous name, it was not easy for him choosing a rap as his career when he started. It was to the extent that his girlfriend left him, as mentioned by him. Read to know more

When Badshah got dumped by a girl

In an interview with a leading daily, Badshah revealed how the love of his life left him because of his unique career choice. He said he was madly in love with this girl. He was probably three years old when he fell in love with her. She was with him, but she left him because it was not a ‘proper choice’ he stated.

Badshah also revealed that his parents could not understand his career for the longest. But after some time they came around when they realised that he was earning well. He said that one day he bought an expensive car and parked it in front of his house. Then, his dad asked that whose car is this and he said it was his. Badshah’s dad then questioned him on how did he get this and he told him that he does music, and then his dad realised that there is money in this profession.

The artist further continued saying that his father was more concerned about him having sustainable income than his appearance on television. He said that for his father, it did not matter that he is on TV. For him, what mattered was, is he making enough money to survive because, for him, this is not a conventional job. It is fine if he is on TV a people are taking a picture with you but where is the money, is what his parents were concerned about, he added.

Badshah’s recent singles Interstellar and Paagal were among the chartbusters. He also appeared in Good Newwz song Chandigarh Mein, which was praised by the audience. The artist has also rapped in Munna Badnaam Hua song from Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3. An audio version of the song was released a while ago and the video song is slated to release soon.

