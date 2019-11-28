The Debate
Badshah Says As A Musician, He Would Never Touch A Song By Another Artist

Music

Dr Zeus accused Badshah and his team of having remade a song for the film Bala. Read more to know about Bhadshah and his thoughts on making remakes of old songs

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
badshah

There has been a trend of making remixed versions of old iconic Bollywood songs to be released in this generation’s film. In a tweet, music composer Vishal Dadlani recently threatened to sue artists that would make remakes of Shekhar Ravjiani and his songs. For Aayushmann Khranna’s Bala, Badhshah had created a song called Don’t Be Shy which was originally created by Dr Zeus. The original artist accused Badshah and his team of having remade the song for the film.

Also Read | Kar Gayi Chull: The 'Kapoor & Sons' Song Hits 300 Million Views On YouTube

Also Read | Good Newwz Song Chandigarh Mein: Kareena-Akshay, Kiara-Diljit Bring The House Down; Video

Also Read | After Henry Lau, Indian Rapper Badshah To Grace PMCO Fall Split 2019

Badshah's thoughts on Don't Be Shy

When asked about the singer’s thought on the song on an interview with a Bollywood news publication, he reportedly said that they made a song called Don’t Be Shy in Bala and he was thankful for getting a platform to clarify the allegations. He confessed that Dr Zeus, who is the original maker of Don’t Be Shy, was angry and said that he as a musician would never touch another singer's song. Badshah claims that he was under the perception that everything, including the rights of the song, had been taken care of. He said that he understands this because his song Wakhra Swag faced the same situation. According to the rapper, a song is an artist's product, creation, and his own baby. He said he understands Dr Zeus’s mindset and later clarified that they had the official rights and that is why they went ahead with it.

Also Read | Birthday Boy Badshah: India's DJ Wale Babu And His Early Life

Also Read | Badshah Reveals Why He Could Not Act In The Movie Good Newwz

 

 

