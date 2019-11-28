Badshah Says As A Musician, He Would Never Touch A Song By Another Artist

There has been a trend of making remixed versions of old iconic Bollywood songs to be released in this generation’s film. In a tweet, music composer Vishal Dadlani recently threatened to sue artists that would make remakes of Shekhar Ravjiani and his songs. For Aayushmann Khranna’s Bala, Badhshah had created a song called Don’t Be Shy which was originally created by Dr Zeus. The original artist accused Badshah and his team of having remade the song for the film.

I am aware of the situation around ‘Dont be shy’. I want to start by saying that i love And respect @drzeusworld paaji immensely and he knows it. He has the right to get angry with me because he’s my senior and ive learnt a lot from him. And he is the last person id want (contd) — BADSHAH (@Its_Badshah) October 18, 2019

to go through something like this. I got on the song, which has been recreated by my dear friends Sachin Jigar, only after making sure we had the necessary rights. But still if there’s any misunderstanding, ill make sure it gets cleared asap. I support Zeus Paaji.



Badshah's thoughts on Don't Be Shy

When asked about the singer’s thought on the song on an interview with a Bollywood news publication, he reportedly said that they made a song called Don’t Be Shy in Bala and he was thankful for getting a platform to clarify the allegations. He confessed that Dr Zeus, who is the original maker of Don’t Be Shy, was angry and said that he as a musician would never touch another singer's song. Badshah claims that he was under the perception that everything, including the rights of the song, had been taken care of. He said that he understands this because his song Wakhra Swag faced the same situation. According to the rapper, a song is an artist's product, creation, and his own baby. He said he understands Dr Zeus’s mindset and later clarified that they had the official rights and that is why they went ahead with it.

