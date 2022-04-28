Who Is Zack Bia? DJ Who Sparked Dating Rumours With Olivia Rodrigo After Stroll In NYC

Olivia Rodrigo made a splashing debut in the world of music with the grand success of her debut album Sour last year. The laurels for the actor-singer continued this year too as she bagged multiple Grammy Awards a few weeks ago.

Amid the professional success, it seems there are some positive developments on the personal front also. The artist seemed to have found someone special, and reports are doing the rounds on her alleged relationship.

Olivia raised eyebrows by stepping out with DJ Zack Bia recently. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star had a smile on her face, while the latter had his arms around her, in the pictures that have emerged in media reports.

Who is Zack Bia? The DJ who was spotted hanging out with Olivia Rodrigo

Zack Bia is a 25-year-old DJ, who was born in New York, as per a report on People. He shifted to Los Angeles at age 9 after the split of his parents and his mother started working in LA. Zia had shared in an interview with Complex that he had a 'bad relationship' with his father and did not wish to speak to him.

He studied at the Beverly Hills High School and the University of Southern California.

One of his initial standout breakthroughs came when he was mistaken to be a member of rapper Fetty Wap's team, and got signed on a promote a club. His work then caught the attention of H.Wood Group founder John Terzian, who helped Zia host grand events, which had a notable star presence

Apart from his work as a DJ, Bia was also the co-founder of Field Trip Recordings. He had also been a part of the Official Grammy’s Next Up Ambassador campaign.

Not too many details emerged from his Instagram handle, except that he seemed to be close to Drake. Zack Bia had multiple pictures with the Grammy-winning rapper.

"Grateful to call you a brother, more life to the greatest, the way paver... @champagnepapi," read a comment on one of his posts.

The other celebrities he has seen with were Luka Sabbat, The Weeknd, and Doja Cat.

Zack Bia's previous relationships

This was not the first time that Bia was being linked to a celebrity. In the past, he has dated singer Madison Beer. They were said to be in a relationship for a year from 2018, and parted ways in 2019.

Previously, he was rumoured to be dating actor Madelyn Cline, who is famous for her work on Outer Banks, a rumour he eventually dismissed. He had then stated, in a statement with BFFs With Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards podcast, that they were just hanging out.