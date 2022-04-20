Why BTS ARMY Is Trending 'InstaMillionKingTHV,' 'RecordSetterTHV' & More On Twitter? Read

The South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a massive fanbase across the world. Known as the BTS fan ARMY, the band's fans never fail to praise them and show their support via social media. As the two-time Grammy-nominated band has taken over the world by storm with their tracks and quirky moves, they always find the ARMY celebrating their every success. Now, BTS ARMY is trending several hashtags, including "THV40Million," "RecordSetterTHV" and more on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Here is why ARMY is trending these hashtags on Twitter.

All seven BTS members - Jin, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook - made their Instagram debut in December 2021. They surprised their fans with their individual Instagram handles and did not take much time to receive millions of followers. Recently, one of the most beloved members of the group, V, aka Kim Taehyung, hit 40 million Instagram followers and the ARMY cannot keep itself from congratulating the singer.

ARMY send their best wishes to V on reaching the milestone

The microblogging site Twitter is filled with congratulatory messages for BTS' V. BTS fan ARMY is trending several hashtags on Twitter, including "THV40Million," "RecordSetterTHV" and "TaehyungInstagram40Million." They are also penning heartfelt messages for the band member as they celebrated his achievement. A BTS fan wrote, "I am so proud of you! Words are not enough for me to express how immeasurable the beauty you bring to this world is. And those 40 million are proof that nothing and no one can bring you shadow. KING KIM TAEHYUNG," while another one penned, "I feel like I just won in life, today in particular. Full chest of Congratulatory feelings CONGRATULATIONS KIM TAEHYUNG RECORD SETTER THV." Take a look at more messages from fans.

I am so proud of you! Words are not enough for me to express how immeasurable the beauty you bring to this world is. And those 40 million are proof that nothing and no one can bring you shadow. KING KIM TAEHYUNG #THV40MILLION 💚👑 pic.twitter.com/lxwlrxEaen — Mariposa 𐤀∞ (@Mariposa732) April 19, 2022

I feel like I just won in life, today in particular.

Full chest of Congratulatory feelings



CONGRATULATIONS KIM TAEHYUNG

RECORD SETTER THV#THV40MILLION

#TaehyungInstagram40M pic.twitter.com/R7Ja9P3rKU — KimMolly✨KTH1 IS COMING🔥 (@mollysrr) April 19, 2022

People are drawn to you because of who you are. Beautiful both inside and outside! Congratulations on 40 million followers Taehyung! 🥳💜💜💜#THV40MILLION pic.twitter.com/h5cvjzuZQq — Gentleflower71 🌺🐯🐰 (@gentleflower71) April 19, 2022

Taehyung first post on Instagram on December 6, 2021. Taehyung last post on Instagram 7 days ago. In between, 40 million followers who are madly in love with him💚 #THV40MILLION pic.twitter.com/IALfxI7Pkg — Mariposa 𐤀∞ (@Mariposa732) April 19, 2022

BTS' V broke two world records moments after he debuted on Instagram. As per Guinness World Records, V broke the record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram in just 43 minutes. While he received immense love from the ARMY, his record-breaking spree did not end there. The singer further became the fastest Instagram user to reach 10 million followers in just 4 hours and 52 minutes.

