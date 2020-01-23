XXXTentacion Birthday: These Are The Singer's Most Viewed Songs; Watch

XXXTentacion developed a substantial young following and bursts of popularity during his short career. He was often credited by critics and fans for his musical versatility, with his music primarily exploring trap, R&B, rock, and emo. The artist past away in 2018, a shocking incident after being fatally shot by some goons. Remembering XXXTentacion’s most viewed songs on the occasion of his birthday, January 23, 1998.

Also Read | XXXTentacion Controversy: Everything About The Debatable Life Of The Late Rapper

XXXTentacion’s most viewed songs

Look At Me!

XXXTentacion’s debut single is Look At Me! And serves as the lead single from his debut commercial mixtape Revenge. The song was met with critical acclaim due to its production and XXXTentacion's style of rapping and peaked at number 34 on the US Billboard Hot 100. Its audio has around 344 million views on YouTube.

Jocelyn Flores

The second single from XXXTentacion’s debut studio album, 17, is Jocelyn Flores. The song is dedicated to Jocelyn Amparo Flores, a 16-year old girl who flew to Florida to meet XXXTentacion and later committed suicide during the vacation on May 14, 2017. Its audio on Youtube has more than 478 million views.

Also Read | Final Album For Slain Rapper XXXTentacion Drops In Miami

MOONLIGHT

XXXTentacion’s second studio album,? features Moonlight. It is close to 500 million views on YouTube, having 499 million. The song reached many chart positions globally, including a number 13 peak on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as a platinum certification following his death.

Also Read | DJ Khaled Birthday: 5 Most Viewed Songs Of The Artist | I'm The One And Others

Changes

The audio version of changes on YouTube has more than 585 million views. Released as the second single from his second studio album, it features uncredited vocals from PnB Rock. It is XXXTentacion's last single to be released during his lifetime.

Also Read | The Weeknd: Five Most Viewed Songs Of The Artist | Starboy, The Hills And More

Sad!

Sad! is XXXTentacion's highest charting in the United States, peaking at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 following his death on June 18, 2018. It is from his second studio album and the audio version, released on March 2, 2018, has 866+ million views on YouTube, making it his highest viewed song on YouTube. A music video for the song was released posthumously on June 28, which has more than 126 million views.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.