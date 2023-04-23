Zendaya Returns To Stage After 7 Years, Performs All For Us At Coachella 2023 Weekend 2

Last Updated:

Hardika Gupta
Zendaya

Image: @coachella/Twitter


Zendaya recently made a surprise appearance at Coachella Music Festival in California. The actor-singer joined Labrinth on the stage to perform songs including I'm Tired and All of Us. She returned to the stage after seven years. Zendaya's performance came as a surprise to fans as her name was not revealed in the artists' lineup. She performed on the second weekend of the Coachella Arts and Music festival. The Euphoria actress looked pretty in a pink A-line dress with frills. She wore a white top beneath it and completed the look with black thigh-high boots. 

Several videos and photos from her surprise entry are doing the rounds on social media. In the video, she appeared after I'm Tired, a song from her web series Euphoria was played on the stage. Zendaya sang the song in soft tunes followed up by an energetic performance while singing All Of Us. The actor-singer even danced around the stage. Take a look at the photos and videos below. 

About Coachella Day 2 of the second weekend 

The second day of Coachella Weekend 2 was a big hit. According to the lineup, Ethel Cain, Charli XCX, Flo Mili, Musa Musa, SOFI TUKKER, Remi Wolf, Rosalia, BLACKPINK, Labrinth, Kid LAROI, Calvin Haris and Boygenius performed on the stage. Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire with his peppy beats. His Punjabi tunes made the crowd do the Bhangra. The festival also included two surprise performances including Zendaya and Sia.

