Zendaya Returns To Stage After 7 Years, Performs All For Us At Coachella 2023 Weekend 2

Zendaya recently made a surprise appearance at Coachella Music Festival in California. The actor-singer joined Labrinth on the stage to perform songs including I'm Tired and All of Us. She returned to the stage after seven years. Zendaya's performance came as a surprise to fans as her name was not revealed in the artists' lineup. She performed on the second weekend of the Coachella Arts and Music festival. The Euphoria actress looked pretty in a pink A-line dress with frills. She wore a white top beneath it and completed the look with black thigh-high boots.

Several videos and photos from her surprise entry are doing the rounds on social media. In the video, she appeared after I'm Tired, a song from her web series Euphoria was played on the stage. Zendaya sang the song in soft tunes followed up by an energetic performance while singing All Of Us. The actor-singer even danced around the stage. Take a look at the photos and videos below.

ZENDAYA YOU ARE SO LOVED pic.twitter.com/CqoCwLzI76 — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) April 23, 2023

ZENDAYA PERFORMING AT COACHELLA WHAT pic.twitter.com/5hrAWwsuoM — AARON (@lidolmix) April 23, 2023

GUYS I SAW HER I SAW ZENDAYA AND LABRINTH PERFORM OH IT HURTS IICSJTSUDIJR pic.twitter.com/il99Css4vM — skyechella 5!! DOM NOTICE (@H4RRYSGARDEN) April 23, 2023

y'all hear that crowd??? they knew a MOTHER walked on stage oh Zendaya you'll always be famous😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8EbevTpcVn — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 23, 2023

imagine the state of society if we consistently got zendaya performances and could always get images like these pic.twitter.com/2BqmjqM4kv — ceo of monica (@photonsmight) April 23, 2023

OH ZENDAYA THE PERFORMER IS BACK WE WON😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/I6iXgkXhmB — 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) April 23, 2023

About Coachella Day 2 of the second weekend

The second day of Coachella Weekend 2 was a big hit. According to the lineup, Ethel Cain, Charli XCX, Flo Mili, Musa Musa, SOFI TUKKER, Remi Wolf, Rosalia, BLACKPINK, Labrinth, Kid LAROI, Calvin Haris and Boygenius performed on the stage. Diljit Dosanjh set the stage on fire with his peppy beats. His Punjabi tunes made the crowd do the Bhangra. The festival also included two surprise performances including Zendaya and Sia.