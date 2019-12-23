3 Best Moments From 'Permanent Roommates' That You Must Watch

Today, the Indian audience has moved away from conventional television shows to modern-day web series. With the medium, the content available on these mediums are changing drastically as well. Today, shows are openly embracing the ideas of the youth and their ways of living which has, in turn, proved to be a hit.

One of the best fitting web-series in this category is TVF’s Permanent Roommates. The show follows the story of Mikesh Chaudhary, played by Sumeet Vyas, and Tanya Nagpal, played by Nidhi Singh, who fall in love and get married after being together for almost three years after accidentally getting pregnant. The show shot to fame with the first season itself and at the same time, addressing real-life issues.

Here is why Permanent Roommates is one of the most popular and progressive shows

1. Mikesh’s thought on getting married to Tanya

When Tanya broke the news that she is pregnant with Mikesh’s child at the start of the second season, fans expected that they would rush to get married. But Mikesh’s view on the whole situation, even though he wanted to get married to Tanya for long, was everything that people need to understand. He said that they will get married only if both of them want to and respected the fact that marriage is a decision that they both should collectively take together.

2. When Tanya did not want to become a mother

Even though we may hold big hoardings of women empowerment, it is known that the concept still has not made a mark in society. Women still get ‘looks’ when they say they want to place their career over marriage and kids. But Tanya was the one to make it into a reality. She admitted that if she chose the child then all her hard work to bag a promotion would go down the drain and she did not want that.

3. Mikesh’s definition of a ‘man’

Mikesh’s relationship with his father-in-law was one of a kind and was very adorable to look at. His character did not limit himself to the conventional ‘man’ that the society defined to be. He never shied away from expressing his feelings or even shedding a few tears. The time when he explained to Tanya's father that a modern man is sensitive, caring and cute, he took away all our hearts.

