'Bigg Boss 13': Sidharth Shukla's Fans Show Support For Him, Trend #StopTargetingSid

Television News

Sidharth Shukla fans have come out in his support and feel that he is being targeted by the housemates unnecessarily. Read here to know more details about it.

Written By Asmita Shukla | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

The Bigg Boss 13 house has gone all out of control in the past week. From verbal abuses to personal remarks to even physical aggression, housemates have shown their ugliest sides in the week passed by. All this has not only left the audiences shocked but also has displeased the host Salman Khan, who announced in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode that he will not be able to deal with so much of ugly behaviour anymore. While many viewers are blaming Sidharth Shukla for his super aggressive and uncontrollable behaviour, some of them feel that housemates are unnecessarily targeting him. 

Sidharth and Rashami indulged in an ugly fight that took an unpleasant turn. Sidharth was seen passing remarks on Rashami calling her, 'aisi ladki'. He even further added that now he does not allow girls like her in his house anymore. While Rashami was seen crying her heart out and also said that she will not take this character assassination anymore. On the other hand, Sidharth took up his stand and tried clarifying what he meant by the 'aisi ladki' comment. He said to the Dabangg star by aisi ladki he meant the way Rashami is seen portraying herself in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Further, he even mentioned that he will stick to his comment on till eternity and has no feelings of guilt for the same. 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Accuses Rashami Of Spreading False News Against Him In Media

Not only Rashami, but Sidharth also got into heated arguments with Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh. With all this drama and everyone trying to put Sidharth into the bad light, Sidharth's fans have come out for his support. To express their support and love for him, fans have also started trending #StopTargetingSid.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth And Shehnaaz Turn Into Kabir Singh And Preeti In This Epic Video

Here's what Sid fans have to say in his support: 

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Mallika Sherawat Flirts With Sidharth Shukla And Asim Riaz In The House

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Gets Warned About Arhaan Khan Yet Again By Vikas Gupta

 

 

 

Published:
