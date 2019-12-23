'Bigg Boss 13': Sidharth Shukla's Fans Show Support For Him, Trend #StopTargetingSid

The Bigg Boss 13 house has gone all out of control in the past week. From verbal abuses to personal remarks to even physical aggression, housemates have shown their ugliest sides in the week passed by. All this has not only left the audiences shocked but also has displeased the host Salman Khan, who announced in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode that he will not be able to deal with so much of ugly behaviour anymore. While many viewers are blaming Sidharth Shukla for his super aggressive and uncontrollable behaviour, some of them feel that housemates are unnecessarily targeting him.

Sidharth and Rashami indulged in an ugly fight that took an unpleasant turn. Sidharth was seen passing remarks on Rashami calling her, 'aisi ladki'. He even further added that now he does not allow girls like her in his house anymore. While Rashami was seen crying her heart out and also said that she will not take this character assassination anymore. On the other hand, Sidharth took up his stand and tried clarifying what he meant by the 'aisi ladki' comment. He said to the Dabangg star by aisi ladki he meant the way Rashami is seen portraying herself in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Further, he even mentioned that he will stick to his comment on till eternity and has no feelings of guilt for the same.

Not only Rashami, but Sidharth also got into heated arguments with Arhaan Khan, Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh. With all this drama and everyone trying to put Sidharth into the bad light, Sidharth's fans have come out for his support. To express their support and love for him, fans have also started trending #StopTargetingSid.

Here's what Sid fans have to say in his support:

Quote of the Day (Not quoted today)



“Shukla main bhi yahin peh hoon aur maidan bhi yahin peh hai”#StopTargetingSid



he he he ha ha ha — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) December 22, 2019

Sid was looking at his hands because it was painful. Thanks to bahu aunty for throwing the hot tea on him but unlike her he never made a big mudha out of it. Something that she can never learn from him @sidharth_shukla !!!! #StopTargetingSid pic.twitter.com/NVKnw18nuB — S (@hawayeiiin) December 23, 2019

This is difference between real friends nd fake friends



Ps: Asim sochra hoga m ni jaunga bahar pitna thodi na h 😂#StopTargetingSid pic.twitter.com/w0ITrwOVDA — Anshul (@Anshul77464289) December 23, 2019

