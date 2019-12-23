Top Rachel Green Moments From 'Friends' That Prove She Is A Boss Lady

Friends is one of the most popular shows and its popularity does not seem to go down even 25 years after it was first introduced to us. One of the most popular characters on the show was Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston. The uber-stylish yet funny character always had a special place in the viewers' hearts.

Rachel Karen Green’s role has been often considered to be a breakout role in Jennifer Aniston’s career. The show portrayed the growth of Rachel from being a brat ta top-notch fashion businesswoman and is considered to be one of the greatest characters of all time. Jennifer Aniston even won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical for her role in Friends.

Best Rachel Green moments in Friends

1. You're a shoe!

One of Rachel Green's most iconic dialogues from the entire series is when she tries to explain to her father the reason why she fled from her wedding. She tries to draw metaphors on how people always told her that she is a ‘shoe’ and that one fine day, she woke up and said she wanted to be a ‘hat’ or a ‘purse’. Well, even if the whole reference did not make sense to her father, it surely struck a chord with the audience with this quirky quote.

2. Rachel’s English Trifle

Friends is known for its hilarious Thanksgiving special episode. In one of the seasons, Rachel Green decides to make dessert. But what turned out was a mix of the English Trifle and Shepherd’s Pie. The multi-layered dessert was consisting of ladyfingers, jam, custard, raspberries, meat, custard, bananas, and whipped cream. However dreadful it sounds, her dear friend Joey found it to be delicious.

3. Rachel’s power-punched comeback

Rachel Green was one of the most popular girls back in her school due to her impeccable beauty. One of the girls tells her that she does not like Rachel and her comeback to the same was, “Oh, That's Okay, Girls Tend To Not Like Me". Every character on the show is self-absorbed in some way but Rachel definitely steals the show with this line.

