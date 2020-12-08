'ABCD' Actor Punit Pathak Announces Wedding Date With Fiancé Nidhi Moony Singh

After getting engaged in August this year, choreographer and actor Punit Pathak on Tuesday announced his wedding date with fiance Nidhi Moony Singh. December 11, 2020, 'a date that will' change them forever, Punit captioned.

"11.12.2020. Saath janmon ki yeh pehli tareekh hai, Punit," Nidhi captioned. The couple also shared their wedding hashtag — #PseNiTak. Punit wrote, "A date that will be with us forever! A date that will change us forever! 11/12/2020 is a beginning of a new chapter! A chapter with beautiful stories of you, me and HUM!." [sic] To this, Nidhi replied, "Two days to go." Punit first featured on Dance India Dance Season 2 and later appeared in many dance reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Dil Hai Hindustani, Dance Plus, India Banega Manch, Dance Champions, and others.

Pathak also won the 9th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and featured in movies like ABCD, ABCD 2, Street Dancer and Nawabzaade.

