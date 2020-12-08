Scottie Pippen Believes 'The Last Dance' Was MJ's Attempt To Be Uplifted & Glorified

Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance released earlier this year and instantly struck a chord with the audience who witnessed the greatness of the Chicago Bulls era. The Last Dance was released at a time when the NBA was suspended amidst the coronavirus pandemic and portrayed how the Bulls led by Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan won the three-peat twice in the 1990s before their break up in 1998. However, Pippen is not too happy with the Michael Jordan documentary and has reportedly raised concerns to his former teammate.

Scottie Pippen believes The Last Dance was not accurate in portraying the Chicago Bulls era

In a Q&A session with Andrew Anthony of The Guardian, Scottie Pippen revealed that The Last Dance was not accurate in terms of really defining what was accomplished in one of the greatest eras of basketball. The Bulls legend wrote that the Michael Jordan documentary failed to show what two basketball legends or to say one of the greatest teams of all time achieved in the NBA. Scottie Pippen believes that the docu-series was more of Michael Jordan trying to uplift himself and be glorified. The 55-year-old added that the move backfired for the makers to an extent saying people got a chance to see what kind of personality Michael had. Pippen revealed that he did not hold back his opinion from his former teammate, who Scottie reveals agreed to him.

Have you spoken to him about your opinion of series? Yeah. I told him I wasn’t too pleased with it. He accepted it. He said, “hey, you’re right”. That was pretty much it. -Scottie Pippen on letting Michael Jordan know his opinion on The Last Dance

It's not the first time a former Chicago Bulls player has expressed their displeasure over the documentary with Horace Grant, Craig Hodges and now Scottie Pippen all making their opinions known. And while Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan were the two main stars of the Bulls set up, the focus was on the former, arguably regarded as one of the greatest in NBA history. Jordan's Jumpman 23 were one of the producers of the Netflix docu-series and it undoubtedly portrayed the greatness of the six-time NBA champion, some times at the expense of his teammates.

Nonetheless, Michael Jordan was the main reason the Bulls won six championships and was the NBA Finals MVP in all of them. The NBA legend averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 boards and 5.3 assists per game throughout the course of his career and was named the MVP five times. Pippen was the perfect partner in crime for Jordan, collecting 17.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game as a member of the Bulls set-up.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)