Ankita Lokhande Shares Glimpse Of Her Dance Performance On 'Kaun Tujhe'; Fans Miss SSR

Ankita Lokhande took to her Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of her dance performance at a TV award show. The Pavitra Rishta actor was seen dancing to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s song, Kaun Tujhe in a white outfit. The video has gone viral on the internet and sent fans into a frenzy.

Glimpses of Ankita Lokhande's Zee Rishtey Awards performance

Ankita Lokhande shall be seen giving a performance at an award show on Sushant Singh Rajput’s song. She updated her social media with videos from her dance performance and teased her fans about the performance. Check out the videos posted by Ankita Lokhande on her Instagram handle below.

Netizens react to Ankita Lokhande's performance

As soon as the videos went up on social media, fans of the actor flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, several friends of the actor also hearted the post. A number of people showered her with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Check out some of the fan comments on the video posts below.

Numerous others netizens remembered Sushant Singh Rajput and stated in the comments that they miss him. Various other people thanked Akita for keeping the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput alive and dedicating a performance to the late actor. Check out some of the fan comments on the video posts below.

Several fans asked the actor to post more pictures and videos and share glimpses from her performances. Many other fans also sent blessings to the actor and wished her good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the video posts below.

Another clip of Ankita Lokhande's Zee Rishtey awards performance

Recently, a clip of Ankita dressed up as Archana Deshmukh from Pavitra Rishta went viral on social media as well. In the video, the actor was seen paying a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was seen dancing on the song that was “Archana and Manav’s song” in the show.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput had shared the screen in Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta. The two were among the most beloved on-screen couples of fans and had won several awards for their performance. The show ran from 2009 till 2014.

