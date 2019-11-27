'Adithya Varma's Dhruv Vikram, Radikaa Sarathkumar In Row Over Film Scenes, Get Notices

Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram, who recently made his debut with Adithya Varma, and Radhikaa Sarathkumar have been slapped with government notices for ‘glorifying’ smoking in their movies. As per reports, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Chennai, sent the notices to the actors and the makers for breaching Section 5 and 22 of the COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act) in the remake of Arjun Reddy and Market Raja MBBS respectively. The health body has urged the makers to remove the smoking scenes in the posters, teasers, trailers and videos.

Makers not too pleased

As per reports in a daily, the makers have confirmed the development but were not too satisfied. Adithya Varma director Gireesaaya was quoted as saying that his movie was a remake of Arjun Reddy, that was also remade as Kabir Singh, and that he had only stayed true to the traits of the original character. He stated that the smoking and drinking scenes were important to display the anger management issues of the character. Gireesaaya added that he was clueless about the ‘new’ government rules, but he added that if the government wants it removed, they will try to do so, and also be careful in the future. Karthik Gangadharan, producer of Market Raja MBBS, meanwhile, told the media publication that there was no point in them being warned after the films had already generated buzz with these promotional materials. Terming it ‘new’, he stated that the censor board had provided them the certificate on the basis of the smoking and alcohol consumption scenes, and that the disclaimer ‘Cigarette smoking causes cancer and it kills’ was being shown by them at the bottom of the screen. Director Saran reportedly said that he had received the notice, but Radikaa had forwarded it to her. He added that her character controlled the entire area, so she being a smoker was important and it not done to grab attention.

Adithya Varma had hit the screens on November 22. The movie also stars Banita Sandhu and Priya Anand in lead roles. This has not been the only controversy that the remake or the original have got embroiled in. The protagonist’s ‘toxic masculinity’ has been a topic of debate ever since Vijay Deverakonda played Arjun Reddy in the original. Meanwhile, Market Raja MBBS is gearing up for release on November 29. Apart from Radikaa Sarathkumar, the movie also stars Arav and Nassar.

