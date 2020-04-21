This Tom & Jerry Video Sums Up The World In 2020, Says Adnan Sami As Oil Now Goes Negative

Singer Adnan Sami on Tuesday shared a video highlighting all the big problems in 2020 including the Australia and Amazon bush fire, Iran-US tensions, and falling economy. Giving it a wry take, Sami shared the video on Twitter after the US oil prices plunged to below a dollar for the first time in history.

The US crude oil prices fell below $0 as futures in New York ended in negative territory for the first time amid the Coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, the demand for oil has collapsed due to the coronavirus pandemic that facilities for storing crude are nearly full. Further, reports suggest that tanks could hit their limits within three weeks.

Oil prices plunge to below a dollar!!

US crude oil futures fall below $0 for the first time. This is happening for the first time in human history! pic.twitter.com/wmTcrIA4Bl — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) April 20, 2020

Read: Adnan Sami contributes to Maharashtra CM's relief fund to help people affected by COVID-19

Meanwhile, in just four months into 2020, the year has witnessed several conflicts and disasters. While the economy witnessed a drastic fall across the globe, Brazil's largest rainforest- Amazon bushfire sparked a huge fire causing heavy damage. This had also led to street protests around the planet and had ignited a war of words between Bolsonaro and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. Before that, 'World War 3' had threatened to break out over US-Iran tensions.

Read: Benjamin Netanyahu forms emergency govt in Israel, signs coalition deal with rival Gantz

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in China's Wuhan, at present, there are around 2,481,541 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection across the globe and the disease has led to the death of around 170,439 people. In a ray of hope, around 647,744 people are also reported to have recovered.

Read: Jharkhand CM dials PM Modi over Kota students' return after Yogi govt's move to send buses

Read: MP CM Shivraj Singh claims his administration took immediate steps to combat COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.