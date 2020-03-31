Adnan Sami Contributes To Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund To Help People Affected By COVID-19

#BollywoodActOnCorona took the social media by storm and fans of Bollywood urged the actors and filmmakers to help the community as much as it is possible. Now, Adnan Sami, one of the most acclaimed singers of the industry has come forward to help the nation. Read on to know more about the singer's action for the betterment of those who are being hit by the Coronavirus outbreak:

Adnan Sami contributes to Maharashtra Chief Minister' relief fund

On March 30, 2020, Adnan Sami took to his official Twitter handle and posted a tweet where it was clearly mentioned that he is taking steps towards the betterment of those who have been hit badly by the Coronavirus outbreak. In the tweet, he wrote that this is the need of the hour and an extremely important step that has been taken by our Hon'ble Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. In the post, the singer also tagged the official Twitter handle of the CM's office.

In the tweet, Adnan Sami also mentioned that we all must contribute in our own way. He stated that he is helping the needy 'that have been affected through this pandemic'. He urged his friends and followers to contribute anything that they can manage for the cause and asked people to donate to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Here is the official tweet:

This is the need of the hour & an extremely important step taken by our Hon. CM @OfficeofUT. We must all contribute in our own way. I’m also helping the needy that have been affected through this pandemic. I urge you to contribute to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund...🙏 https://t.co/At8ryzR9Vo — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) March 30, 2020

