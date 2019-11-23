The Debate
The Debate
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s 'OMG Daddy': Fans Find The Allu Arjun Song Quirky, Foot-tapping

Others

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' is Allu Arjun's upcoming film. The makers of the film recently released the latest song 'OMG Daddy' online. Check out the fan reactions

Written By Sherwin D'Cunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

Telugu actor Allu Arjun is one of the most successful and popular film stars in Telugu cinema. The 36-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of his latest film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and is scheduled to release on January 12, 2020. Recently, the makers of the film released the song, OMG Daddy. The peppy number is composed by S. Thaman and is picturised on Allu Arjun. 

Here are the fan reactions on the OMG Daddy song

After the song was unveiled by the makers on November 22, fans cannot help but listen to the peppy number on loop.

About the film

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is an action-drama starring Allu Arjun in the lead. Besides Allu, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Tabu in lead roles. S. Thaman has composed the music and background score of the film. 

 

 

Published:
