Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s 'OMG Daddy': Fans Find The Allu Arjun Song Quirky, Foot-tapping

Telugu actor Allu Arjun is one of the most successful and popular film stars in Telugu cinema. The 36-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of his latest film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and is scheduled to release on January 12, 2020. Recently, the makers of the film released the song, OMG Daddy. The peppy number is composed by S. Thaman and is picturised on Allu Arjun.

Here are the fan reactions on the OMG Daddy song

After the song was unveiled by the makers on November 22, fans cannot help but listen to the peppy number on loop.

@MusicThaman

Just an hour ago listened #OMGDaddy Song.

Got connected to this song bro. Ur music had a separate fan base. ♥♥. On a scale of 1 to 10 this song is 11.@MusicThaman When I'm sad I will listen ur songs.#OMGDaddy And @MusicThaman Stole my ♥. pic.twitter.com/BibCpdLGtl — Geyasagar (@Geyasagar1) November 23, 2019

Another Catchy Song #OMGDaddy

Smiply Superbb @MusicThaman Bro 😍💙 Waiting next Song Update Pls....🤔🤔 — P r a v e e n ✨ (@AlwaysPravi) November 22, 2019

When The Style Meets Allu Arjun The Result Will Like This, His Hairdo, Dressing & Swag Looks Are Enough To Match Anyone's Charm 🤙🤙

Link : https://t.co/Ocjn0VXLJt



TM#OMGDaddy Trending #2 On @YouTubeIndia 💥 pic.twitter.com/YvNrzq2ebH — Bunny‼️ Chay ‼️ (@chayshanmukha) November 23, 2019

About the film

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is an action-drama starring Allu Arjun in the lead. Besides Allu, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Tabu in lead roles. S. Thaman has composed the music and background score of the film.

