Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s 'OMG Daddy': Fans Find The Allu Arjun Song Quirky, Foot-tapping

Telugu actor Allu Arjun is one of the most successful and popular film stars in Telugu cinema. The 36-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of his latest film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and is scheduled to release on January 12, 2020. Recently, the makers of the film released the song, OMG Daddy. The peppy number is composed by S. Thaman and is picturised on Allu Arjun.
After the song was unveiled by the makers on November 22, fans cannot help but listen to the peppy number on loop.
Very very very good work by @MusicThaman for #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo.. 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽#Samajavaragamana #RamulooRamulaa #OMGDaddy— ChaiBisket (@ChaiBisket) November 22, 2019
Now waiting for Shreya Ghoshal song ✌🏽
@MusicThaman— Geyasagar (@Geyasagar1) November 23, 2019
Just an hour ago listened #OMGDaddy Song.
Got connected to this song bro. Ur music had a separate fan base. ♥♥. On a scale of 1 to 10 this song is 11.@MusicThaman When I'm sad I will listen ur songs.#OMGDaddy And @MusicThaman Stole my ♥. pic.twitter.com/BibCpdLGtl
Another Catchy Song #OMGDaddy— P r a v e e n ✨ (@AlwaysPravi) November 22, 2019
Smiply Superbb @MusicThaman Bro 😍💙 Waiting next Song Update Pls....🤔🤔
When The Style Meets Allu Arjun The Result Will Like This, His Hairdo, Dressing & Swag Looks Are Enough To Match Anyone's Charm 🤙🤙— Bunny‼️ Chay ‼️ (@chayshanmukha) November 23, 2019
Link : https://t.co/Ocjn0VXLJt
TM#OMGDaddy Trending #2 On @YouTubeIndia 💥 pic.twitter.com/YvNrzq2ebH
#OMGDaddy is rocking.... @MusicThaman anna is on full form😍🦁 #AlaVaikunthapurramloo— hemanth (@chinnuhemanth12) November 22, 2019
.@MusicThaman makes it 3/3 for #AlaVaikunthapurramuloo 👍— Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) November 22, 2019
Here’s the fun and foot-tapping #OMGDaddy full song, with lots of rap thrown in..
▶ https://t.co/1x4KHBozN8@alluarjun #Trivikram pic.twitter.com/QoTScmR6GO
Ala Vaikunthapurramloo is an action-drama starring Allu Arjun in the lead. Besides Allu, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Jayaram and Tabu in lead roles. S. Thaman has composed the music and background score of the film.
