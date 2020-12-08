Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, & Others Enter Forbes’ List Of Asia’s 100 Digital Stars List

On Tuesday, Forbes released its 100 Digital Stars list highlighting 100 singers, bands, and film and TV stars from across the Asia-Pacific region. Alia Bhatt, Neha Kakkar, Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Katrina Kaif, Shreya Ghoshal and many other names from India have made it to the Forbes’ list of most influential celebs on social media in the Asia Pacific region.

With over 49 million followers, Neha Kakkar's wedding with actor and singer Rohan Preet Singh got a lot of attraction on social media. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor earned many awards for his 2019 blockbuster Kabir Singh.

Katrina Turquotte, a.k.a Katrina Kaif with her 45 million followers on Instagram launched her cosmetics line. Meanwhile, Shreya Ghoshal who took part in a virtual concert amid pandemic received over 95,000 likes on the post promoting the event.

Jacqueline Fernandez also featured in the list from Sri Lanka.

Talking about the list, Forbes said, "Much of the region’s population is spending time isolated at home, where people are relying on their screens for communication and entertainment. We’ve given special focus to celebrities who, despite cancelled physical events and activities, managed to remain active and relevant, largely by using social media to interact with their fans, raise awareness and inspire optimism. Many also used their influence to help worthy causes, especially those with a Covid-19 focus."

Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, and Jisoo, BTS, actor and singer Jay Chou, Lee Min-ho, Katherine Langford, Raisa, Vice Ganda, Aiman Khan, Urassaya Sperbund, Donnie Yen, Hugh Jackman, Mahira Khan, singers Atif Aslam, Troye Sivan and many others also made to the list.

