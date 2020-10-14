Forbes' Self-made Women 2020: Rihanna Marks Her Debut On The List With $600 Million

On October 13, Forbes compiled its annual list of America's richest self-made entrepreneurs, and a couple of music superstars made it to the list. Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Madonna were a few to name who made to the list with their massive net-worth. Coming in at number 33, Rihanna grabbed a spot on the list for the first time with a net worth of $600 million.
According to Forbes, her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty had over $600 million in sales in 2019. Meanwhile, her Savage x Fenty lingerie line raised $50 million from investors. On the other side, RiRi's charitable Clara Lionel Foundation raised $22.5 million for COVID-19 relief.
Another newcomer on the list is Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kris Jenner, whose net worth is of $190 million. Forbes elaborated that it came from her 10-per-cent “momager” cut of all her daughters’ vastly profitable business ventures. Jenner made her debut on the list at 92.
READ | Rihanna's Business Empire Covers Knickers To Denim Shorts And Cosmetics; Take A Sneak Peek
The singer has grabbed the spot number 62 on the list, with a net worth of $365 million. Forbes mentioned that the efforts of Swift helped her move more than 4 million units between June 2019 and Jue 2020. Interestingly, following the COVID-19 outbreak, Swift cancelled all her 2020 tour dates, with plans to reschedule some for 2021.
READ | Rihanna Bags A Spot On London's Rich List, Courtesy Fenty's Association With LVMH
The queen of pop music held the No. 40 spot with a net worth of $550 million. Forbes explained she is "grossed an estimated $1.2 billion on the road in her career". Apart from her music career, she is the founder of the luxury skincare brand MDNA.
Other female musicians on the list includes Celine Dion ($455 million), Beyoncé ($420 million), Barbra Streisand ($400 million), Lady Gaga ($150 million) and Jennifer Lopez ($150 million). Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Ellen DeGeneres, Serena Williams, and Kris Jenner, among many others managed to grab a spot on the list. On the other hand, topping the list for the third consecutive year is entrepreneur Diane Hendricks, co-founder of ABC Supply, one of America’s largest wholesale distributors of roofing, siding and windows, whose net worth now exceeds $8 billion.
READ | Rihanna's Fenty Beauty: How It Managed To Be One Of The Top Cosmetic Lines In US
READ | As Rihanna Donates An Admirable $5mn For COVID19 Treatment, Here's A Look At Her Net Worth
Disclaimer: The above net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.