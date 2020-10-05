Forbes' Highest-earning List For 2020 Revealed, Several Female Artists Shine Through

The Forbes list for highest-paid actresses has been revealed for 2020. A number of actors made their way into the top list of actors this year. From television actors to movie stars, many female artists get a chance to feature in the list. Thus, here is a list of the top 5 highest-paid actresses in the world as per Forbes.

Forbes' highest-earning list features some popular names

Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara is best known for her work in the Modern Family. She has been a beloved character on the show and she also featured on America’s Got Talent as a judge. Besides that, she has also got a number of fashion brands to her name. Sofia Vergara’s net worth according to the Forbes list is $43 million.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie has been a fan favourite actor for a long time. Her movies in the past and her work in a number of films have contributed to her success. The actor will be seen next in The Eternals by Marvel. Angelina Jolie’s net worth came up to $35.5 million according to the magazine.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot rose to popularity immensely with her portrayal of Wonder Woman. She was first seen in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice as Wonder Woman and later went on to get her solo film. She was loved and praised for her character in the film and is soon going to be seen in Wonder Woman 1984, which is touted as the sequel to the first Wonder Woman film. Her net worth stands at $31.5 million, according to Forbes.

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy is best known for her comedic roles which she performs effortlessly. She has been loved by fans in all of her films. She will soon be seen essaying the role of Ursula in the live-action remake of Little Mermaid. Her net worth comes up to $25 million, according to the magazine.

Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep has been dominating the Oscars and the film world for a long time. The actor is loved for her work and often praised by film critics and audience as well. Her net worth stands at $24 million, as per Forbes.

