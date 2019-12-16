Allu Arjun & Pooja Hegde's Romantic Still From Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo Screams Love

The upcoming south film, Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in the lead has been the talk of the town since its inception. Gearing up the excitement of fans, the makers took to Twitter and announced the release date of the teaser of a romantic number from the film. The teaser of the song titled Butta Bomma will be released on December 18, 2019. In the still from the song, Pooja is seen in a traditional avatar, whereas Allu Arjun has supported a casual look in a yellow round neck t-shirt.

The first teaser and a party number of the film that released earlier have already managed to raise curiosity among the audience and fans about the story of the film. In the trailer, Allu Arjun is seen playing a smart character and also performing a few actions. In an interview with a leading daily, the actor has promised that the film will be quirky and fun to watch. On the other side, the female lead that will be essayed by the Mohen-Jo-Daro actor also talked about her character in a media interaction. Reportedly, while giving insights into her character, she revealed that the film will see her playing a boss who will be strict and soft at the same time.

Details of the film

Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo directed by Trivikram Srinivas is slated to release on January 12, 2020. It will also feature actors Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj and Tabu among others in a pivotal character. The Telugu-language film will compete with Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru at the box-office releasing on January 11, 2020.

