Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Teaser Gives A Glimpse Of Allu Arjun's Style

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo teaser is finally out and Allu Arjun seems to take full advantage of his style in the film. The film also stars Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hegde alongside Allu Arjun. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is set to release on January 12, 2020. Read on to know more about this story.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo teaser out

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo teaser was released today, December 11. The teaser is gaining an enormous amount of response online within hours of its release. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo stars Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The film is considered to be one of the most highly anticipated Telugu releases of 2020.

Allu Arjun fans have high expectations from the movie. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo teaser starts with a glimpse of Allu Arjun walking on a conference table. Allu Arjun’s style seems like a major protagonist in the film. The wardrobe of the lead actor is diverse. This diversity in the wardrobe adds to the mystery around Allu Arjun’s character in the film and also the plotline.

As the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo teaser progresses, several characters and star cast from the film are revealed. Just like Allu Arjun’s wardrobe, the cast of the film is also diverse. Two prominent Bollywood and regional actors are part of the film, namely Tabu and Sachin Khedekar. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo teaser definitely gives a glimpse of the action-packed drama in this film. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, as mentioned earlier, are playing the lead roles in the film. Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde fans also get a glimpse of the crackling onscreen chemistry in the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo teaser. The teaser also gives a sneak peek of a romantic song shot between the lead pair. Allu Arjun’s character name is Devraj and Pooja Hegde’s character name is Nidhi.

Apart from Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also hosts an ensemble cast of seasoned actors. Jayaram, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sushanth, Navdeep, Sunil, Rajendra Prasad, Sathyaraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Rao Ramesh, Nassar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Brahmaji, Harsha Vardhan, Vennela Kishore, and Brahmanandam are all part of this cast. Celebrated regional and Bollywood actors Sachin Khedekar and Tabu are also part of the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo cast.

