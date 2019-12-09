Allu Arjun Proved He Is A Stylish Superstar When He Donned These Hairstyles; See Pics

Allu Arjun is going to be back on the silver screen with his upcoming movie, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, after a long break of two years. Allu was last seen in Duvvada Jagannadham (2017) as a stylish Brahmin boy. The Telugu superstar is seen in a new avatar with his new hairstyle in the teasers of his latest film. However, this is not new for the actor. When it comes to hairstyles, Arjun has pulled off some trending hairstyles that have given inspirations to many of his fans. Here is a list of some of the most stylish hairstyles from his super hit movies.

Allu Arjun's Best Hairstyles

Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (2018)

Allu Arjun plays the character of a soldier in the movie. Allu donned the soldier look with a mix of a high fade and a disconnected pompadour. He looked stunning with a slit cut that starts from his left eyebrows till his left side of the hair making a good followed line. The hairstyle is completed with a thick moustache and stubble beard.

Arya 2 (2009)

The movie completed its 10 years on November 27th and when he shared the look of his movie, fans couldn't stop admiring it. The stylish superstar adorned the long hair look perfectly. It was a simple straight hair hairstyle with a smooth touch. The hairstyle was complemented with a little shade of brown colour.

Badrinath (2011)

The south star looks extremely eye-pleasing when he pulled off a man bun in this action movie. Allu Arjun is known for his ponytails. The look for the movie demanded a rugged appearance and he just looks handsome beyond imagination.

Apart from his looks, Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramloo bears a superhit song named Ramuloo Ramulaa. The Telugu song was released a month ago and it already has 87M views and 756K likes on Youtube, making it one of the biggest hit songs of 2019. The track also features Pooja Hegde. The movie is going to release on January 15, 2020.

