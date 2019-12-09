Anand Mahindra Thanks Lyricist Gulzar For His 'mobile' Poetry, Fans Call It 'fake'

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Monday morning took to his Twitter handle to thank lyricist Gulzar for giving him the logic behind being wedded to his mobile phone. Mahindra shared a poetry written by Gulzar that said, "Khud se zyada sambhal kar rakhta hoon mobile apna, kyunki rishtey saare ab isi mein kaid hain." (In translation: More than myself, I keep my mobile safe because all our relationships are imprisoned in this gadget). Anand Mahindra further clarified in his tweet that "mobiles do help us stay connected."

But fans immediately pointed out that the lines shared by Anand Mahindra were not written by Gulzar in fact. They brought to his notice that the poetry was already registered in #NotByGulzar database.

Thank you Gulzarji, for giving me the logic for remaining wedded to my device! 😊🙏🏽. (Even if this was a tongue-in-cheek comment, it’s true that mobiles help us stay connected!) pic.twitter.com/P3NTrQ0Z16 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 9, 2019

Netizens React

A very beautiful quote @anandmahindra sir. But just want to point out that I couldn’t find any reference of Gulzar sahab making this shayari, so unsure of its verification.



Sometimes people make a quote with popular figure’s name and their picture and people tend to believe it. — the_millennial (@kunal_kaklij) December 9, 2019

It's fake. Just like आयुष्मान खुराना talks और proverbs memes. — Jag Chichria (@jags_mcp) December 9, 2019

It's so true [not sure if he actually said it though :) ] — Rohit (@RohitMishraa) December 9, 2019

GULZAR TALKS ABOUT 'FAKE' ATTRIBUTIONS

Talking to Hindustan Times recently said, "Earlier I used to say 99 per cent poems on Whatsapp posted as mine are wrongly attributed to me, but now I can say for sure that 100 per cent of them are fake. I had written a poem called ‘Adatein bhi ajeeb hoti hain’ (Habits are strange, indeed) but I would certainly not write that women are strange!"

