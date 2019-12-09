The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Anand Mahindra Thanks Lyricist Gulzar For His 'mobile' Poetry, Fans Call It 'fake'

Others

Sharing some poetic lines business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Twitter wrote, "Thank you Gulzarji, for giving me the logic for remaining wedded to my device!."

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anand

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra on Monday morning took to his Twitter handle to thank lyricist Gulzar for giving him the logic behind being wedded to his mobile phone. Mahindra shared a poetry written by Gulzar that said, "Khud se zyada sambhal kar rakhta hoon mobile apna, kyunki rishtey saare ab isi mein kaid hain." (In translation: More than myself, I keep my mobile safe because all our relationships are imprisoned in this gadget). Anand Mahindra further clarified in his tweet that "mobiles do help us stay connected."

Anand Mahindra hails brave firefighter who rescued 11 people stuck in Delhi building

But fans immediately pointed out that the lines shared by Anand Mahindra were not written by Gulzar in fact. They brought to his notice that the poetry was already registered in #NotByGulzar database.

'We remember our debt to our heroes': Anand Mahindra pays tribute to 26/11 victims

Netizens React

GULZAR TALKS ABOUT 'FAKE' ATTRIBUTIONS

Talking to Hindustan Times recently said, "Earlier I used to say 99 per cent poems on Whatsapp posted as mine are wrongly attributed to me, but now I can say for sure that 100 per cent of them are fake. I had written a poem called ‘Adatein bhi ajeeb hoti hain’ (Habits are strange, indeed) but I would certainly not write that women are strange!"

Anand Mahindra's Kabaddi video sums up 'what just happened in Maharashtra'

ALSO READ | Anand Mahindra scouts 'Hoochie Coochie' Sheikh for the next Blues Fest

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG