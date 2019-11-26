The Debate
'We Remember Our Debt To Our Heroes': Anand Mahindra Pays Tribute To 26/11 Victims

General News

The Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, said 'We remember our debt to our heroes'.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
We remember our debt to our heroes

The Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on November 26 paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, in which approximately 166 people were killed while 300 were injured. Taking to Twitter Mahindra wrote, “They are some other lamp which is extinguished by the winds. We have learned the skill of burning through storms”. He further also added that the nation will always remember the battle and the courage of “our heroes”. 

26/11 attack

Eleven years ago on this day, Mumbai was terribly shattered when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists intruded in Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carried out coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel fell prey to terrorism. While the nine terrorists were killed, the lone terrorist Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. Eleven years on, the country, pays its homage and tributes to the martyrs, who lost their lives in the attacks and safeguarded the city.

