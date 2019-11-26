'We Remember Our Debt To Our Heroes': Anand Mahindra Pays Tribute To 26/11 Victims

The Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on November 26 paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, in which approximately 166 people were killed while 300 were injured. Taking to Twitter Mahindra wrote, “They are some other lamp which is extinguished by the winds. We have learned the skill of burning through storms”. He further also added that the nation will always remember the battle and the courage of “our heroes”.

वो कोई और चिराग होते हैं जो हवाओं से बुझ जाते हैं…

हमने तो जलने का हुनर भी तूफ़ानों से सीखा है..!



On 26/11 there is no other subject to tweet about. We remember their battle; we remember their courage; we remember our debt to our heroes... pic.twitter.com/O3IGqiW9XM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 26, 2019

26/11 attack

Eleven years ago on this day, Mumbai was terribly shattered when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists intruded in Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carried out coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city. Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower, and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel fell prey to terrorism. While the nine terrorists were killed, the lone terrorist Ajmal Kasab was captured alive and sentenced to death at Yerwada Central Jail in Pune in 2012. Eleven years on, the country, pays its homage and tributes to the martyrs, who lost their lives in the attacks and safeguarded the city.

READ: Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Victims Of 26/11 Attacks; To Visit Mumbai Today

READ: From Real To Reel: List Of Films Based On 26/11 Terror Attacks

Netizens pay tribute

11th Year of 26/11

164 Killed.😥

That day can't forgotten.

India will never forget.

Tribute to the heroes of Mumbai police, Indian army, NSG commandos & hundreds of innocent people for loosing their life in 26/11 Attack.

🇮🇳जय हिंद♥️जय भारत 🇮🇳#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/XpK9jwBV6I — Ramesh Kedia (@Rameshkedia2) November 26, 2019

Tribute to all the people, railway staff and our brave heroes who were matyred on 26/11.#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/7u5Ht2UnCf — Dirghayu Dave (@DaveDirghayu) November 26, 2019

On this day 11 years ago Mumbai was gripped in terror in one of the bloodiest terrorist attacks carried out on our soil. 10 terrorists, 3 days and over 166 innocent lives lost.



Remember. Never forget.#MumbaiAttacks #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/jRfUqBjfeK — Roshani 🇮🇳 (@RoshaniH81) November 26, 2019

READ: Maharashtra Governor Koshyari And CM Fadnavis Pay Tribute To 26/11 Terror Attack Victims

READ: Netizens Remember 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack, Pay Tribute To The Heroes