Anand Mahindra Hails Brave Firefighter Who Rescued 11 People Stuck In Delhi Building

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra on Sunday, December 8, praised a fireman, who helped rescue 11 people who were stuck inside the building in New Delhi which caught fire. Mahindra went on to add that the fireman is an inspiration to him.

Braveheart

In the tweet, Mahindra mentioned how it was a relief to hear the story of a braveheart, and that it restores belief in the 'goodness' around.

Such a profusion of news about people inflicting pain & unimaginable cruelty upon one another. It is such a huge relief to hear a story about a braveheart that restores one’s belief in the existence of ‘goodness’ around us. This Fireman is my Sunday inspiration. https://t.co/0TF8v5UFqw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 8, 2019

At least 43 people died when a fire broke out at a luggage manufacturing factory in a crowded area near central Delhi on Sunday morning. Most of the victims who lost their lives have been identified as labourers who were sleeping at the factory in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road when the fire broke out at 5 am. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inspected the site and addressed the media. He said:

"More than 40 people have died due to fire in the factory. I have ordered a magisterial probe into this. The exact cause of the fire has not been determined. But those responsible for the fire will be punished strictly. I have also announced Rs. 10 lakh as compensation to those families whose members have died here. Moreover, all the injured will be treated on government expenses and Rs. 1 Lakh will be awarded to the injured," said Kejriwal. CM Kejriwal also visited the hospitals to seek updates on the condition of those injured.

Earlier in the day, MS Randhawa, PRO Delhi Police said, most deaths were due to asphyxiation and that the police investigations are still in the preliminary stages.

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, who visited the Delhi fire incident site said, "It is a sad incident. As per the initial information, fire broke out due to a short circuit. BJP will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to families of those who have lost their lives and Rs 25,000 to the ones who were injured."

